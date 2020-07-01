Wood crafter Bernie Rauwerda is artist of the month at Artists Gallery
Rauwerda wood art

Wood-turned pieces by artist Bernie Rauwerda will be featured through July 31 at Artists Gallery, 401 Main St.

 Submitted photo

RACINE — Artists Gallery, an artists' cooperative located at 401 Main St., is announcing the return of its Artist of the Month program with temporary new hours.

Bernie Rauwerda brings his segmented wood turnings to the gallery for people to view and purchase through July 31. His bowls, vases, candle holders and rings are crafted from hardwoods. Rauwerda has been turning wood for two years and has been crafting furniture as a hobby since high school. His items are for sale.

Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. Go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.

