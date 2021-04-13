 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women-owned wellness center brings self-care to Burlington
0 comments
Women-owned business

Women-owned wellness center brings self-care to Burlington

{{featured_button_text}}
Jessie Vyvyan and Susie Madunich

From left, Jessie Vyvyan and Susie Madunich, co-owners of Riverside Studio, 101 North Front St. in Burlington, laugh together as they show off their retail space on Wednesday.

 Diana Panuncial

BURLINGTON — When you walk into Chi, Trees and Oils in the back room of 101 North Front St., Burlington, expect to be politely asked to take off your shoes.

It’s a dimly lit, wooden-floored, windows-opened space with a view of the Fox River. In one corner, there’s a single yoga mat. In the other corner, there’s a table where owner Jessie Vyvyan offers reiki healing. This is where Riverside Studio began. It has expanded to offer an apothecary and gem shop and a massage therapy room alongside the Chi, Trees and Oils space.

The studio houses wellness practices like yoga and Pilates, homegrown herbs and essential oils and massage therapy sessions. Vyvyan also offers medium sessions where she tries to connect clients with loved ones who have died.

“I just want to help people feel better in mind, body and soul,” Vyvyan said.

Women collaborating with women

Vyvyan began Chi, Trees and Oils about four years ago and worked to be an expert in all the services she provides with an emphasis in connecting with, and honing in on, others’ personal energies. She calls herself an “empathic healer.”

“I grew up knowing I had a little bit something special to share,” Vyvyan said. “Through my trainings, I was able to tap into that more. I use my intuitiveness to help people on their personal wellness journeys.”

But she started thinking about what more she could be doing — things she couldn’t do on her own — and so she sought to connect with other women who shared the same vision.

Enter Susie Madunich, owner of Aromatic Blessings, the apothecary and gem shop now inside Riverside Studio. Madunich grows and makes a lot of what she offers in the shop herself, like chamomile herbs for tea and salves for colds.

Women-owned wellness

From left, Susie Madunich, owner of Aromatic Blessings Apothecary; Jessie Vyvyan, owner of Chi, Trees and Oils; Amber LaBadie, licensed massage therapist; and Barbara Madunich, storefront manager pose inside Riverside Studio on Thursday.

Madunich is a folk herbalist — an herbalist focused on traditional, regional methods and whose knowledge is typically gained from the previous generation of their family. She said she entered the practice after seeking more natural ways to help she and her children heal from past trauma.

Homegrown herbs

Aromatic Blessings Apothecary sits inside Riverside Studio at 101 North Front Street in Burlington. Pictured on Wednesday are herbs grown by owner of the apothecary, Susie Madunich.

“I found out that a grandfather of mine made herbal products,” Madunich said, adding she also discovered a community of herbalists in Wisconsin.

Vyvyan also wanted to offer massage therapy at Riverside Studio, so she enlisted the help of Amber LaBadie, a certified massage therapist.

“We all have a gift,” LaBadie said. “The minute you walk in, we’ll know, we’ll feel everything when you walk in the door.”

Vyvyan knew she wanted to make Riverside Studio fully woman-owned.

“This was a dream of mine,” Vyvyan said. “It was a no-brainer and it’s been incredibly successful. We feed off of each other.”

Helping your body

Though Riverside Studio offers personal wellness and healing services, Madunich and Vyvyan wanted to emphasize their services should not take the place of doctor visits.

“When you are sick, and there’s a medical issue, we are going to be the first people to tell you, ‘You need to go see your physician,’” Madunich said. “But with that being said, there’s always a gentler, softer, kinder way to help your body become better to heal.”

LaBadie said attending the studio gives individuals an opportunity to maintain their health.

“You have routine doctor visits, but we can help you maintain a healthy lifestyle,” LaBadie said, adding her own experience in receiving massage therapy helped her become more mindful of not only her physical health, but her mental health.

LaBadie continued, “You start to feel the transformation from the inside out.”

Vyvyan said she wants to equip clients with the tools they need to heal from home, too: “We want you to feel empowered and to know how to take care of yourself.”

Chi, Trees and Oils

Chi, Trees and Oils inside Riverside Studio is seen on Wednesday.

To introduce new clients to the space, Vyvyan hosts Donation Yoga every Saturday. Clients are invited to pay what they want for their time on the mat, so there is less pressure behind trying something new.

Every donation goes to a local organization, Vyvyan said. She has previously donated to Rochester Public Library, the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company and Ela’s Orchard, who suffered a fire back in January, to name a few.

Donation Yoga is every Saturday at 9am. Pay what you will for your time on the mat. Your donation will be gifted to a...

Posted by Chi, Trees and Oils on Thursday, April 8, 2021
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC halting all J&J vaccinations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice
Crime and Courts

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice

An officer spoke with a witness who said the two men were arguing and pushing each other near the construction site of the new Karcher Middle School. When one man got into a truck, the other man threw a brick at the truck, according to the witness. Then, the man in the truck allegedly swerved toward the victim, striking him, and then backed up and drove over him a second time before leaving.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News