Women-owned wellness center brings self-care to Burlington

BURLINGTON — When you walk into Chi, Trees and Oils in the back room of 101 North Front St., Burlington, expect to be politely asked to take off your shoes.
It’s a dimly lit, wooden-floored, windows-opened space with a view of the Fox River. In one corner, there’s a single yoga mat. In the other corner, there’s a table where owner Jessie Vyvyan offers reiki healing. This is where Riverside Studio began. It has expanded to offer an apothecary and gem shop and a massage therapy room alongside the Chi, Trees and Oils space.
The studio houses wellness practices like yoga and Pilates, homegrown herbs and essential oils and massage therapy sessions. Vyvyan also offers medium sessions where she tries to connect clients with loved ones who have died.
“I just want to help people feel better in mind, body and soul,” Vyvyan said.
Women collaborating with women
Vyvyan began Chi, Trees and Oils about four years ago and worked to be an expert in all the services she provides with an emphasis in connecting with, and honing in on, others’ personal energies. She calls herself an “empathic healer.”
“I grew up knowing I had a little bit something special to share,” Vyvyan said. “Through my trainings, I was able to tap into that more. I use my intuitiveness to help people on their personal wellness journeys.”
But she started thinking about what more she could be doing — things she couldn’t do on her own — and so she sought to connect with other women who shared the same vision.
Enter Susie Madunich, owner of Aromatic Blessings, the apothecary and gem shop now inside Riverside Studio. Madunich grows and makes a lot of what she offers in the shop herself, like chamomile herbs for tea and salves for colds.
Madunich is a folk herbalist — an herbalist focused on traditional, regional methods and whose knowledge is typically gained from the previous generation of their family. She said she entered the practice after seeking more natural ways to help she and her children heal from past trauma.
“I found out that a grandfather of mine made herbal products,” Madunich said, adding she also discovered a community of herbalists in Wisconsin.
Vyvyan also wanted to offer massage therapy at Riverside Studio, so she enlisted the help of Amber LaBadie, a certified massage therapist.
“We all have a gift,” LaBadie said. “The minute you walk in, we’ll know, we’ll feel everything when you walk in the door.”
Vyvyan knew she wanted to make Riverside Studio fully woman-owned.
“This was a dream of mine,” Vyvyan said. “It was a no-brainer and it’s been incredibly successful. We feed off of each other.”
Helping your body
Though Riverside Studio offers personal wellness and healing services, Madunich and Vyvyan wanted to emphasize their services should not take the place of doctor visits.
“When you are sick, and there’s a medical issue, we are going to be the first people to tell you, ‘You need to go see your physician,’” Madunich said. “But with that being said, there’s always a gentler, softer, kinder way to help your body become better to heal.”
LaBadie said attending the studio gives individuals an opportunity to maintain their health.
“You have routine doctor visits, but we can help you maintain a healthy lifestyle,” LaBadie said, adding her own experience in receiving massage therapy helped her become more mindful of not only her physical health, but her mental health.
LaBadie continued, “You start to feel the transformation from the inside out.”
Vyvyan said she wants to equip clients with the tools they need to heal from home, too: “We want you to feel empowered and to know how to take care of yourself.”
To introduce new clients to the space, Vyvyan hosts Donation Yoga every Saturday. Clients are invited to pay what they want for their time on the mat, so there is less pressure behind trying something new.
Every donation goes to a local organization, Vyvyan said. She has previously donated to Rochester Public Library, the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company and Ela’s Orchard, who suffered a fire back in January, to name a few.
Donation Yoga is every Saturday at 9am. Pay what you will for your time on the mat. Your donation will be gifted to a...Posted by Chi, Trees and Oils on Thursday, April 8, 2021