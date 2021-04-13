Women-owned wellness center brings self-care to Burlington

Women collaborating with women

Vyvyan began Chi, Trees and Oils about four years ago and worked to be an expert in all the services she provides with an emphasis in connecting with, and honing in on, others’ personal energies. She calls herself an “empathic healer.”

“I grew up knowing I had a little bit something special to share,” Vyvyan said. “Through my trainings, I was able to tap into that more. I use my intuitiveness to help people on their personal wellness journeys.”

But she started thinking about what more she could be doing — things she couldn’t do on her own — and so she sought to connect with other women who shared the same vision.

Enter Susie Madunich, owner of Aromatic Blessings, the apothecary and gem shop now inside Riverside Studio. Madunich grows and makes a lot of what she offers in the shop herself, like chamomile herbs for tea and salves for colds.