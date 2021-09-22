Women in Manufacturing Day coming next month at Gateway

STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College will host Women in Manufacturing Day to explore careers that women are not usually represented in from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Gateway's SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.
Women are needed in manufacturing and can apply manufacturing skills to a wide variety of in-demand, high-paying careers including advanced manufacturing technician, mechanical technician, electrical service technician and more. The event includes:
- iMET facility tour
- Guest speaker
- Student and career panel discussion
- Explore Gateway's programs and future career options
- Light breakfast and lunch
- Women in Manufacturing Day T-shirt
To register, visit gtc.edu/Women-in-Manufacturing.
For more information, contact Kidia Tyler-Burns at tylerk@gtc.edu, 262-564-2462, or Danyanna Dunn at dunnda@gtc.edu, 262-564-2439.