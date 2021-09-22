 Skip to main content
Women in Manufacturing Day coming next month at Gateway
Women in Manufacturing Day coming next month at Gateway

STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College will host Women in Manufacturing Day to explore careers that women are not usually represented in from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Gateway's SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.

Women are needed in manufacturing and can apply manufacturing skills to a wide variety of in-demand, high-paying careers including advanced manufacturing technician, mechanical technician, electrical service technician and more. The event includes:

  • iMET facility tour
  • Guest speaker
  • Student and career panel discussion
  • Explore Gateway's programs and future career options
  • Light breakfast and lunch
  • Women in Manufacturing Day T-shirt

To register, visit gtc.edu/Women-in-Manufacturing.

For more information, contact Kidia Tyler-Burns at tylerk@gtc.edu, 262-564-2462, or Danyanna Dunn at dunnda@gtc.edu, 262-564-2439.

