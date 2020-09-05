Women for Trump, Republican Women gathering draws enthusiastic crowd of 200

MOUNT PLEASANT — Sue Lynch would have been happy with a gathering of 100 like-minded Republican women on Wednesday night at the Meadowbrook County Club.
She was ecstatic when a crowd of more than 200 showed up for “A Time to be a Light for the Nation,” a gathering co-hosted jointly by Women for Trump and the 77-member Republican Women of Southeast Wisconsin.
For Lynch, it was a “wow” moment.
“The numbers are just beyond our wildest dreams,” said Racine native and Kenosha resident Lynch, president of the Republican Women of Southeast Wisconsin. “It’s unbelievable. You can see the excitement and the commitment that women are willing to make to support President Trump and those Republicans running for all elected offices.”
Lynch believes the large and enthusiastic turnout Wednesday night is a good sign “that President Donald Trump is going to be re-elected” on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
An advocate for Republicans since the 1970s when she started working local campaigns, Lynch has led local and regional groups of Republican women over the ensuing decades, unanimously elected to serve as president of the National Federation of Republican Women in 2009.
“Republican women have so much to offer and so much to give — in the community, in the party, in our churches, in our families,” Lynch told the gathering. “Understand how important each of you are in your own way. I look at Republican Women as my avenue of connection, be it church, community or politics. Republican Women — we have the heart to make our world better, to make life better for our children, to make good choices in electing candidates to office. We are counting on all of you to be a part of us.”
Schmaling is keynote speaker
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling was the evening’s keynote speaker, receiving a standing ovation from attendees for his wide-ranging presentation, which was followed by a question-and-answer period. Schmaling has served as Racine County Sheriff since January 2011.
Much of Schmaling’s presentation focused on the “vital role” of law enforcement, particularly in these challenging and troubling times with COVID-19 and the civil unrest gripping the nation, including the City of Kenosha last week.
“Who’s in favor of law and order in this room?” Schmaling asked the crowd, garnering widespread applause and a sea of raised hands. “We must learn from what is occurring across the country. We cannot, and will not, allow violence and destruction. I promise you this — what happened in Kenosha will not happen here.”
Schmaling said he believes it is “completely irresponsible, inappropriate and dangerous for political figures to render an opinion about an officer-involved use of force unless they were there or until all the facts are known.”
In his presentation, Schmaling stressed the importance of partnerships among law enforcement agencies, citing the Racine County Sheriff’s Office’s recent assistance in Kenosha County during the civil unrest in Kenosha.
Schmaling also highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability for law enforcement agencies.
“The Racine County Sheriff’s Office insisted on transparency before communities demanded it,” he noted. “We have been using body cameras for over four years, including new technology last year that automatically turns on the camera when a deputy’s weapon is drawn or lights and/or sirens are activated.”
Schmaling also emphasized the need for citizen support of the law enforcement community in these troubled times.
“Now, more than ever, law enforcement needs the support of our communities,” he said. “Support law enforcement. We need your support.”
Schmaling also addressed the topic of COVID-19, including his stand that he would not enforce Governor Tony Evers’ stay-at-home orders, which were ultimately overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court after a May challenge by Republican state lawmakers. His stand generated the receipt of more than 17,000 emails, largely supportive of his decision.
“I know B.S. when I see it,” Schmaling said, drawing applause from the crowd. “I took a strong stand for constitutional rights … we have certain privileges. I choose freedom. Isn’t that the American way? I suggest we think for ourselves.”
Schmaling contends that following simple health and safety practices to protect against COVID-19 are effective to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, citing the Racine County Jail as an example.
“I would never dismiss that this virus can be deadly to certain high-risk members of our community,” he said. “However, at the end of the day, by taking reasonable precautions we were able to keep our jail population and our front line healthy … To this day, it is rare to have one of our staff members sick with COVID.”
Other speakers
Also among the speakers at Wednesday night’s gathering was Caledonia Village Clerk Karie Pope, a Republican challenger on the Nov. 3 ballot seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Racine County Register of Deeds Connie Cobb Madsen, who was appointed in May 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers after the April 2019 resignation of former register of deeds Tyson Fettes.
Pope stressed the importance of supporting Republican candidates in local races.
“It’s important to get out there and vote for your local officials – that is your county clerk, your treasurer, your register of deeds, your D.A.,” she said. “They are just as important to your everyday lives.”
Also speaking at Wednesday night’s gathering were two uncontested Republican candidates, Racine County District Attorney Patricia J. Hanson and Racine County Clerk Wendy M. Christensen.
Attendees enthused
Among those attending Wednesday night’s Republican gathering was Jorena McKinstry, an African-America woman from Racine.
“I’m an African-American woman and first of all I’m an American. I think there are many things we can come together on — we all want safety, we all want to see every race thrive and have equality. If we can just come together and not lead with our emotions, I think we can get to the solutions. I know that with prayer, with faith, and as we see each other as valuable people, we can turn things around.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.