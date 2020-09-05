Women for Trump, Republican Women gathering draws enthusiastic crowd of 200

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Sue Lynch would have been happy with a gathering of 100 like-minded Republican women on Wednesday night at the Meadowbrook County Club.

She was ecstatic when a crowd of more than 200 showed up for “A Time to be a Light for the Nation,” a gathering co-hosted jointly by Women for Trump and the 77-member Republican Women of Southeast Wisconsin.

For Lynch, it was a “wow” moment.

“The numbers are just beyond our wildest dreams,” said Racine native and Kenosha resident Lynch, president of the Republican Women of Southeast Wisconsin. “It’s unbelievable. You can see the excitement and the commitment that women are willing to make to support President Trump and those Republicans running for all elected offices.”

Lynch believes the large and enthusiastic turnout Wednesday night is a good sign “that President Donald Trump is going to be re-elected” on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

An advocate for Republicans since the 1970s when she started working local campaigns, Lynch has led local and regional groups of Republican women over the ensuing decades, unanimously elected to serve as president of the National Federation of Republican Women in 2009.