Women for Trump bus rolls into Racine

RACINE — A pink greyhound bus rolled into Racine on Wednesday and Women for Trump campaign organizers stepped off to enter the doors of the Republican Party of Racine County headquarters.
The Women for Trump campaign has a plan to travel all around the United States, spreading its message encouraging people to vote, in particular for President Donald Trump.
One of the first stops was in Racine on Wednesday at the Republican Party headquarters, 339 Main St. This stop came after visiting Kenosha earlier that morning. From the beginning of Wednesday to the end of Thursday, Women for Trump will have visited a dozen cities, engaging with volunteers and supporters.
About 30 people came to hear what the Women for Trump campaign organizers had to say. Erin Perrine, director of press communications for Trump’s campaign, made the first remarks.
“I love being in Wisconsin … I’m so excited to be here, it’s so great. I ask this everywhere we go, but who’s ready for four more years of President Trump advising us?” Perrine said, met by cheers from the crowd.
“President Trump has fought like nobody has fought for Wisconsinites, because he’s not a politician … We want someone who’s going to stand here and fight for the people of Wisconsin. And I can tell you, we saw what happened in Kenosha. That can happen anywhere in this country with the radical left,” she said.
Perrine said you can really know a person by looking at who they hang out with. Joe Biden hangs out with Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, which makes him a radical left person as well, she said.
Perrine is urging voters to focus on the policies and successes.
“You don’t have to like everything that the president does,” she said. “If you find somebody you like 100% of the time, you marry ‘em. And I’m going to talk to my husband about it because I don’t even like him 100% of the time.” The crowd laughed.
Perrine emphasized two Middle East peace deals, trade deals, increased paychecks and tax cuts, among other things.
Dr. Gina Loudon, Women for Trump co-chair, spoke next. She told the crowd that the heart of the campaign is happening “right here because you guys are the ones that face the real issues.”
This is our time to reclaim our country once and for all, Loudon said. The antics the far left have pulled, especially in Wisconsin, is not what America is.
Support Local Journalism
After Trump recovered from the coronavirus, he is looking better and stronger than ever, Loudon said.
“The guy really is so sharp, beyond almost anyone I’ve ever known. That is absolutely the truth,” she said. She asked the crowd if they’ve visualized a second term for Trump.
“It really is America the beautiful, and we are well on our way,” Loudon said.
Jessie Jane Duff on the Women for Trump advisory board and the co-chair of Veterans for Trump was the last speaker, and she engaged the audience with clapping and loud singing. She urged audience members to be dedicated and motivated when voting and when encouraging others to vote.
“All of us are going through a hardship right now, on some level. You either have a son, a daughter, grandchild, niece, nephew, maybe yourself, maybe your husband, your wife has lost a job. Many of us are dealing with health care issues. We are maybe watching somebody pass away. We are dealing with tragedies every single day … it’s only going to get worse if we don’t re-elect this president.”
In an interview with the Journal Times after the event, Duff said her team wants to ensure it’s up to voters that Wisconsin goes to President Trump. Wisconsin is an important state, she said. She added that she believes Joe Biden is corrupt.
She and other organizers want to show that women and “regular Americans like us” support Trump.
“We can’t get comfortable, we can’t start thinking that the left isn’t going to come out at any type of force. We have to fight like we’re losing, even though we know we will win. We need to show the entire country that Wisconsin backs President Trump.”
Loudon added that Trump wants to make Wisconsin a centerpiece in rebuilding the economy.
“This is a case of insiders versus outsiders. President Trump is an outsider and his supporters are outsiders. Joe Biden is the quintessential elitist insider,” she said.
Yard signs - 1
Yard signs - 2
Yard signs - 3
Yard signs - 4
Yard signs - 5
Yard signs - 6
Yard signs - 7
Yard signs - 8
Yard signs - 9
Yard signs - 10
Yard signs - 11
Yard signs - 12
Yard signs - 13
Yard signs - 14
Yard signs - 15
Yard signs - 16
Yard signs - 17
Yard signs - 18
Yard signs - 19
Yard signs - 20
Yard signs - 21
Yard signs - 22
“You don’t have to like everything that the president does. If you find somebody you like 100% of the time, you marry ‘em. And I’m going to talk to my husband about it because I don’t even like him 100% of the time.” Erin Perrine, director of press communications for Trump’s campaign
“You don’t have to like everything that the president does. If you find somebody you like 100% of the time, you marry ‘em. And I’m going to talk to my husband about it because I don’t even like him 100% of the time.”
Erin Perrine, director of press communications for Trump’s campaign
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.