Women for Trump bus rolls into Racine

“It really is America the beautiful, and we are well on our way,” Loudon said.

Jessie Jane Duff on the Women for Trump advisory board and the co-chair of Veterans for Trump was the last speaker, and she engaged the audience with clapping and loud singing. She urged audience members to be dedicated and motivated when voting and when encouraging others to vote.

“All of us are going through a hardship right now, on some level. You either have a son, a daughter, grandchild, niece, nephew, maybe yourself, maybe your husband, your wife has lost a job. Many of us are dealing with health care issues. We are maybe watching somebody pass away. We are dealing with tragedies every single day … it’s only going to get worse if we don’t re-elect this president.”

In an interview with the Journal Times after the event, Duff said her team wants to ensure it’s up to voters that Wisconsin goes to President Trump. Wisconsin is an important state, she said. She added that she believes Joe Biden is corrupt.

She and other organizers want to show that women and “regular Americans like us” support Trump.