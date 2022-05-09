Woman trapped by fire in hotel room rescued, along with her cat and iguana, in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman and her pets are safe after being trapped in a hotel room fire Saturday night, the South Shore Fire Department reported.

South Shore Fire Department was called to the Knights Inn Racine, located at 1149 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, Saturday night to respond to a 911 call of a woman trapped by a fire in her hotel room.

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman, along with her pet cat and iguana. Nobody was reported severely injured, but the woman was taken by SSFD to Ascension All Saints Hospital to assess her condition.

According to SSFD Division Chief Ed Lockhart, the investigation of how the fire started is still underway, but there is an estimated $5,000 in damages.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.