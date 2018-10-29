Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A woman was struck by a moving vehicle near Racine Lutheran High School at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Her injuries did not appear to be serious, according to initial police reports. The woman was struck while walking across Luedtke Avenue along Spring Street, at about the time that students were leaving the school, 251 Luedtke Ave.

The school lets out at 2:28 p.m., according to a Racine Lutheran official.

The woman was taken by ambulance to nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3821 Spring St.

Police on scene described the victim as a “middle-aged woman,” Schmidt said regarding the crash.

A fire engine, ambulance and about a half-dozen police officers responded to the scene. Traffic was backed up along the length of Luedtke Avenue and in the eastbound lane of Spring Street for about a half-hour, stranding at least one school bus.

Traffic at the intersection had cleared by 3 p.m.

