RACINE — A woman was rescued from Lake Michigan near North Beach late Wednesday afternoon.
At 5:25 p.m. a call came into Racine police and firefighters that a woman visiting the beach with her group home appeared to have her head above water but was being pulled away from the shore. The caller was concerned the woman was at risk of drowning.
At one point a request for assistance was put in to the Coast Guard station in Kenosha, but that was cancelled after a Racine County Sheriff's office's boat patrol arrived on the scene.
Sheriff's deputies brought the woman to shore to paramedics who transported the woman to a waiting ambulance near the Racine Yacht Club. She was conscious and breathing, but first repsonders indicated she was showing signs of hypothermia, according to police radio reports. She was then transported to the hospital.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.