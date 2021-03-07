Woman may face attempted reckless homicide charge after running over pedestrian early Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman may face multiple charges, including second-degree reckless attempted homicide, after allegedly running over a pedestrian outside a Mount Pleasant bar early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department:

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, Mount Pleasant officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Racine Street for a reported vehicle-versus-pedestrian incident. Witnesses at the scene stated a pedestrian who was struck became trapped under the vehicle.

After further investigation, it was learned the vehicle’s driver — identified as Andernette Ross, 33, of Racine — was involved in an altercation with a group inside a local bar.

Following the altercation in the bar, Ross was removed from the bar by staff members, the news release said. It was learned the operator of the vehicle spotted the group leaving the bar and drove toward them, driving through the group and striking the pedestrian with her vehicle. One person became trapped under the vehicle, and Ross allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers arrived on scene and were able to apprehend her.