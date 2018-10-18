DOVER — The woman killed in a Tuesday crash involving a SUV and a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 20 has been identified as 23-year-old Allison Olesinski of North Prairie, in southwest Waukesha County.
The crash, involving a Honda CRV model SUV and a semi-trailer, reportedly happened at about 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, just west of the intersection of Highway 20 and Sharp Road and near Lakeview Specialty Hospital and Rehab and the Dover Stables equestrian center and residential development.
According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office statement on Thursday, Olesinski suffered massive traumatic injuries in the crash. She was trapped in the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Geoff Thompson. The truck driver was not injured.
According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors in the crash, which remained under investigation Thursday.