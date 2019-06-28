TOWN OF WATERFORD — The woman killed in a Town of Waterford head-on crash early Thursday was identified as Taylor Opitz, 25, of Milwaukee.
Following notification of family, Racine County Medical Examiner Mike Payne identified Opitz as the person pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that also seriously injured two other people.
Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries at 7:36 a.m. Thursday on Highway 83 near Maple Road in the Town of Waterford, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Two patients suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and were transported via ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Opitz was nonresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation of the crash determined that a Buick sedan was traveling north on Highway 83 when it crossed the centerline, crashing head-on into a southbound pickup truck. The crash site is northwest of the Waterford village limits.
Payne said Opitz was not driving the Buick that crossed the centerline; she was a belted passenger.
As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, Payne said, he had not been notified that either of the other two people injured in Thursday’s crash had died.