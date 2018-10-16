DOVER — A woman died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 20 and Sharp Road, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
The crash, involving a Honda CRV model SUV and a semi-trailer, reportedly happened at about 1:21 p.m. It was not revealed what the semi was hauling, but it appeared to be a grain hauler.
A deputy heading to a different call reportedly was the first to come upon the scene of the crash, which was just west of the intersection and also near the Lakeview Specialty Hospital and Rehab campus and the Dover Stables equestrian facility and residential development.
The woman, who was trapped in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy Geoff Thompson of the Sheriff’s Office. The semi driver was not injured.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors in the crash, which remained under investigation Tuesday.
The woman’s identity was not being released Tuesday until her family could be notified, sheriff’s officials said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this difficult time,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling state in the release.
Fire and rescue crews from Kansasville and Rochester responded to the crash scene, which is one mile east of the Rochester village limits and about two miles southeast of Waterford.