SALEM LAKES — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department has released the name of a woman who died in a weekend crash in the Village of Salem Lakes . 

At 6:16 a.m. Saturday, Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 26900 block of Highway AH (89th Street) for a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injured party, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

When deputies arrived, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle — Cynthia L. Maricle, 44, of Salem Lakes — was found dead at the scene as a result the injuries she sustained in the crash. 

Investigation revealed that Maricle's vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo, was traveling on Highway AH when it left the roadway, struck a culvert and crashed into a tree.

The crash site is east of Silver Lake, north of Center Lake and west of Highway 83.

