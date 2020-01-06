Woman in critical condition after Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 71-year-old woman was reported to be in serious condition after sustaining what fire officials described as "significant injuries" in a house fire late Sunday night.
At 11:31 p.m. Sunday, the South Shore Fire Department was dispatched to 1119 N. Summerset Drive, located just south of Spring Street and the Old Spring Street dead end, for a report of a possible structure fire, according to a Fire Department news release.
Mount Pleasant police officers arrived on scene and confirmed smoke was visible from the single-family home.
The first South Shore unit arrived at 11:38 p.m. and crews found heavy smoke coming from the wood-frame residence. Simultaneous rescue and fire attack efforts were initiated, the Fire Department reported.
South Shore Fire Lt. Mike Cook found and removed a woman within 3 minutes of the arrival of the first firefighters. Emergency medical care was initiated and the woman was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, where she was reported to be in serious condition.
On Monday afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported that the woman was moved to the Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital burn unit in Milwaukee, where she was reported in critical condition.
With 10 minutes of the Fire Department's arrival, the fire was extinguished.
Fire officials said the house experienced significant heat and smoke damage to most of the building, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage to the structure and the home's contents.
South Shore firefighters were assisted by police and an ambulance crew from the Caledonia Fire Department. In addition, firefighters from the Kansasville, Oak Creek and Somers fire departments staffed South Shore Station No. 9 in Sturtevant during the incident.
The cause of the fire, which authorities said did not appear to be suspicious, remains under investigation by both the South Shore Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department.
