CALEDONIA — A woman was impaled by a tree branch Saturday but sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the Caledonia Fire Department said.
Caledonia Fire Department Rescue was dispatched Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for a snowmobile crash, according to a news release from the department. Units responding included Battalion 11, Engine 11, Med 20 and UTV 11.
The woman was located on the trail approximately ⅓ a mile south of the intersection at 7 ½ Mile Road and E. Frontage Road.
The Caledonia Police Department and Battalion 11 made contact with the woman, and her condition was determined to be non-life-threatening.
Because of the location, the utility terrain vehicle (UTV 11) was needed to package and remove the woman from the snowmobile trail to a waiting ambulance on the scene.
Speed or alcohol did not appear to play a role in the crash.
The CFD and CPD’s utility terrain vehicle has been used twice since November 2022 to retrieve people from Caledonia recreational trails, the CFD said.