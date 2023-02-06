CALEDONIA — A woman was impaled by a tree branch Saturday but sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the Caledonia Fire Department said.

Caledonia Fire Department Rescue was dispatched Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for a snowmobile crash, according to a news release from the department. Units responding included Battalion 11, Engine 11, Med 20 and UTV 11.

The woman was located on the trail approximately ⅓ a mile south of the intersection at 7 ½ Mile Road and E. Frontage Road.

The Caledonia Police Department and Battalion 11 made contact with the woman, and her condition was determined to be non-life-threatening.

Because of the location, the utility terrain vehicle (UTV 11) was needed to package and remove the woman from the snowmobile trail to a waiting ambulance on the scene.

Speed or alcohol did not appear to play a role in the crash.

The CFD and CPD’s utility terrain vehicle has been used twice since November 2022 to retrieve people from Caledonia recreational trails, the CFD said.

