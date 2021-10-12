Woman found dead in apartment on Friday was pregnant, Racine Police Department confirms

This story has been updated to add details of the upcoming vigil for Vanessa Anderson.

RACINE — The woman who was found dead Friday night in an apartment on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive has been identified and confirmed to have been pregnant at the time of her death.

According to the Racine Police Department, the woman has been identified as Vanessa Anderson, 31, of Racine. WITI-TV reported Monday night that Anderson's child, which would have been her third, also died. She was reportedly eight days away from her scheduled cesarean section.

There is an active GoFundMe page for Anderson, operated by her sister, Lashunda Anderson (gofund.me/613d42fa). The page has raised about $400 of the Anderson family's $30,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.

According to the GoFundMe page, Vanessa Anderson was pregnant with a girl.