RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges of child neglect after allegedly locking children in a room while she was at work as well as leaving an infant unattended.
Jenny L. Hernandez, 30, of the 1200 block of Blake Avenue, was charged Monday with four felony counts of child neglect.
According to the criminal complaint:
Just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Racine police officers were dispatched to a house in the 1200 block of Blake Avenue for a welfare call. A man called claiming there were children who had been left in the home unattended.
Officers knocked on the door and did not receive a response. Soon, the man who had called police arrived and identified himself as the father of the children and let the officers inside.
Once inside, officers saw an 8-month-old baby in a bassinet in the middle of the living room and noticed a bedroom door was closed.
Officers could hear children pounding on the door and yelling "Let us out!" The room was tied shut using a lanyard that was secured to a screw on the outside of the door frame.
Officers were able to open the door and inside they found three children ages 4, 3, and 1. Police said the room was in "poor condition," with just one bed with the mattress torn up, a dresser and a crib. Food was on the floor and bugs were observed crawling around. Officers also noticed the smell of urine.
Hernandez eventually arrived and allegedly stated that she locks the children in the room when she cleans, but also stated she may have forgotten to let the kids out of the room.
Hernandez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 13. If convicted she could face up to 18 months in prison. She remained in custody as of Monday at the County Jail.
