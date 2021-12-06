 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Woman dies in Friday crash at Highway 20 and North Britton Road

KANSASVILLE — The major crash reported Friday by the Racine County Sheriff's Office was a fatal one.

A woman died as a result of the collision at the intersection of Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) and North Britton Road. 

According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:30 a.m. Friday the Racine County Communications Center received calls reporting a two-vehicle accident at that intersection.

Upon deputies' arrival, the two vehicles involved were in ditches along Highway 20, on opposite sides of the roadway.

A red Toyota was reportedly southbound on North Britton; when it reached Highway 20, the operator allegedly failed to yield the right of way to a Ford truck that was eastbound on 20, resulting in the accident.

People are also reading…

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years. 36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence. Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

The operator of the Toyota, a 69-year-old female from the Town of Norway, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and died after being transported to the hospital.

The operator of the Ford truck was a 35-year-old man from Silver Lake. He had non-life threatening injuries.

Release of further information on the identity of those involved in this crash was pending notification of loved ones, the release said.
 
The investigation is ongoing. No further information from the Racine County Sheriff's Office is available.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This is ‘Earth’s Black Box’ and it will document our extinction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News