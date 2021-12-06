Woman dies in Friday crash at Highway 20 and North Britton Road

KANSASVILLE — The major crash reported Friday by the Racine County Sheriff's Office was a fatal one.
A woman died as a result of the collision at the intersection of Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) and North Britton Road.
According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:30 a.m. Friday the Racine County Communications Center received calls reporting a two-vehicle accident at that intersection.
Upon deputies' arrival, the two vehicles involved were in ditches along Highway 20, on opposite sides of the roadway.
A red Toyota was reportedly southbound on North Britton; when it reached Highway 20, the operator allegedly failed to yield the right of way to a Ford truck that was eastbound on 20, resulting in the accident.
The operator of the Toyota, a 69-year-old female from the Town of Norway, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and died after being transported to the hospital.
The operator of the Ford truck was a 35-year-old man from Silver Lake. He had non-life threatening injuries.