MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman is facing several misdemeanor charges after allegedly encouraging a 9-year-old boy to steal clothing from Kohl’s department store, 5500 Washington Ave.
Melissa A. Padilla, 39, of the 1700 block of Franklin Street in Racine, is charged with two counts of retail theft, two counts of bail jumping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint:
Padilla and two young boys went to Kohl’s on June 13. The older boy, 9, picked out some clothes that he wanted and asked Padilla to buy them for him. Because, she reportedly said, she was out of work and having financial difficulties, she told him to put the clothes on in the fitting room underneath what he was already wearing and walk out in them.
A Kohl’s loss prevention officer noticed suspicious behavior and followed Padilla and the boys, but she wasn’t able to stop them. She did note the license plate of the vehicle they left in.
Kohl’s staff checked the changing room and found several tags and security devices that had been cut from clothes.
Using the address tied to the license plate and the surveillance footage from the store, Mount Pleasant Police identified the woman with the boys as Padilla.
A second incident
When Padilla, along with a man, entered Kohl’s on June 16, a loss prevention officer immediately recognized her from the June 13 incident. She called police after Padilla and the man brought merchandise into a fitting room.
Police waited for Padilla in the parking lot near a vehicle that they believed she was driving, and took her and the man into the store’s loss prevention office to talk about the possible theft.
Police then allegedly found that Padilla had taken several items from the store.
Padilla allegedly admitted to concealing the merchandise in the fitting room and leaving without paying. She said she didn’t come to Kohl’s planning to steal, but it just happened. She added that the man who was with her did not take anything.
She then admitted to being at Kohl’s with the two boys on June 13 but said the boys took the clothing without her knowledge. When pressed by police, she changed her story, saying she told the older boy to take the clothing because she didn’t have the money for it.
After being told she was under arrest, Padilla then changed her story again and said she felt she was forced to say she instructed her son to steal the clothing, as the officer didn’t believe her original story.
The clothing taken in the June 13 incident was worth about $130.
Padilla was previously convicted of retail theft in Racine in 2015 and 2016 and obstructing in 2011.
A $400 cash bond was set for Padilla on Monday. She remained in custody at the County Jail as of Monday night.
A status conference in the case is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
William T. Chaney Jr.
William T. Chaney Jr., Sturtevant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Augie N. Marsh
Augie N. Marsh, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, aggravated battery, substantial battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Maurice McCurty
Maurice McCurty, 500 block of 11th Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Sir Charles N. Monroe
Sir Charles N. Monroe (a.k.a. Sir Charles Moo-Moo), 1600 block of State Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery.
Robert R. Myhre
Robert R. Myhre, 1400 block of Jefferson Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Scott M. Politowski
Scott M. Politowski, Mount Pleasant, battery to a law enforcement officer, battery to emergency rescue worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Rebecca L. Reinke
Rebecca L. Reinke, Fond du Lac, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000 and 2,500 grams).
Tiffany M. Sturm
Tiffany M. Sturm, Fond du Lac, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000 and 2,500 grams).
Kaleb D. Weaver
Kaleb D. Weaver, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Alex D. Boughton
Alex D. Boughton, 6000 block of Joanne Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marquon A. Carter
Marquon A. Carter, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Michael Henry Dzurick
Michael Henry Dzurick, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Harold T. Hampton
Harold T. Hampton, 1000 block of Lockwood Avenue, Racine, stalking, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, resisting an officer.
Ronell Hibbler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ronell Hibbler, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Everett Anthony Johnson
Everett Anthony Johnson, Chicago, IL, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elijah D. Mosley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elijah D. Mosley, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Melissa A. Padilla
Melissa A. Padilla, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.