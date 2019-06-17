{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman is facing several misdemeanor charges after allegedly encouraging a 9-year-old boy to steal clothing from Kohl’s department store, 5500 Washington Ave.

Melissa A. Padilla, 39, of the 1700 block of Franklin Street in Racine, is charged with two counts of retail theft, two counts of bail jumping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint:

Padilla and two young boys went to Kohl’s on June 13. The older boy, 9, picked out some clothes that he wanted and asked Padilla to buy them for him. Because, she reportedly said, she was out of work and having financial difficulties, she told him to put the clothes on in the fitting room underneath what he was already wearing and walk out in them.

A Kohl’s loss prevention officer noticed suspicious behavior and followed Padilla and the boys, but she wasn’t able to stop them. She did note the license plate of the vehicle they left in.

Kohl’s staff checked the changing room and found several tags and security devices that had been cut from clothes.

Using the address tied to the license plate and the surveillance footage from the store, Mount Pleasant Police identified the woman with the boys as Padilla.

A second incident

When Padilla, along with a man, entered Kohl’s on June 16, a loss prevention officer immediately recognized her from the June 13 incident. She called police after Padilla and the man brought merchandise into a fitting room.

Police waited for Padilla in the parking lot near a vehicle that they believed she was driving, and took her and the man into the store’s loss prevention office to talk about the possible theft.

Police then allegedly found that Padilla had taken several items from the store.

Padilla allegedly admitted to concealing the merchandise in the fitting room and leaving without paying. She said she didn’t come to Kohl’s planning to steal, but it just happened. She added that the man who was with her did not take anything.

She then admitted to being at Kohl’s with the two boys on June 13 but said the boys took the clothing without her knowledge. When pressed by police, she changed her story, saying she told the older boy to take the clothing because she didn’t have the money for it.

After being told she was under arrest, Padilla then changed her story again and said she felt she was forced to say she instructed her son to steal the clothing, as the officer didn’t believe her original story.

The clothing taken in the June 13 incident was worth about $130.

Padilla was previously convicted of retail theft in Racine in 2015 and 2016 and obstructing in 2011.

A $400 cash bond was set for Padilla on Monday. She remained in custody at the County Jail as of Monday night.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

