Woman arrested on allegations she abused a patient in her care

RACINE — A local woman was arrested after sharing a video she made at work that allegedly showed her assaulting a man in her care at an adult living facility.
Aymee J. Matson, 25, was booked Monday on charges of intentionally abusing a patient in a way likely to cause bodily harm and false imprisonment – both felonies.
A statement from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office called the video disturbing.
The video purportedly shows Matson repeatedly kicking a male patient in his hand and head until he falls to the ground.
According to the statement, the man in the video was completely nude with his ankles bound.
After seeing the video, RCSO staff contacted management at the adult living facility, who were able to identify both the victim and the suspect in the video.
The facility was not identified.
RCSO staff then conducted a welfare check on the male victim.
Allegedly, Matson admitted to both the assault and to placing the male victim in restraints, which was against company policy and procedure, according to the RCSO statement.
Matson allegedly told investigators she made the video and distributed it to show her friends that “her work is difficult and that she does not “sit on my butt all day.””