Woman airlifted Tuesday was 45-year-old from Kenosha

CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police have released additional information about a car versus semi crash that occurred Tuesday morning.
Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Caledonia Police and fire responded to the 7500 block of Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue) for the reported collision.
Upon arrival, officers encountered lane blockage from a southbound semi and a Hyundai Accent on the east shoulder of the road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 45-year-old woman from Kenosha, was trapped in her vehicle, unconscious, and being tended to by a passing motorist. Her injuries were severe, according to a press release from the Caledonia Police Department.
The driver of the semi, a 38-year-old man from West Allis, was outside of his truck and uninjured. The semi driver has been cooperating with investigators, according to the release.
The female driver of the Hyundai was extricated by Caledonia Fire personnel and flown by LifeNet Air Ambulance of McHenry, Ill., to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
No updated information about the woman's condition was released Wednesday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit and Motor Carrier Inspectors responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. The initial investigation indicates the Hyundai crossed over the center line and struck the semi, however, the entire incident remains under investigation.
Racine County Public Works responded to barricade the roadway and later to clean up the roadway due to spillage of vehicle fluids. The roadway was re-opened around 2:45 p.m.
Caledonia Police Department is thanking the Caledonia Fire Department, Racine County Public Works and the Wisconsin State Patrol for assistance in the incident.
"We would also like to thank the residents of the area for their patience with this disruption and the witnesses to the accident and the Good Samaritan who provided care to injured the driver at the scene," the press release said. "We would also like to remind the motoring public of the need to wear your seatbelts at all times while in your vehicle and to not drive around road-closed barricades."
Today's mugshots: Oct. 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Antonio C Rhinehouse Jr.
Antonio C Rhinehouse Jr., 1700 block of Birch Road, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Cruz C Tobias
Cruz C Tobias, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Karissa M Wick
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Karissa M Wick, 6500 bock Williamsburg Way, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kaneesha L Briggs
Kaneesha L Briggs, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Lynette Chinchar
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lynette Chinchar, 5800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
Qualandas R Kimbrough
Qualandas R Kimbrough, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Samantha A Koons
Samantha A Koons, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Kelley N Martinson
Kelley N Martinson, 2800 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Brandon Oates-Carson
Brandon Oates-Carson, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Prashawn A Patel
Prashawn A Patel, Homeless, Racine, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct.
Timothy Rodgers
Timothy Rodgers, 700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Nala S Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nala S Smith, 2200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Keadrian Belt-Dixon
Keadrian Belt-Dixon, 1000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Catherine A Deford
Catherine A Deford, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jordan David Laycock
Jordan David Laycock, 2000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), receiving stolen firearm (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, battery to law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.
