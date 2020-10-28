 Skip to main content
Woman airlifted Tuesday was 45-year-old from Kenosha
Woman airlifted Tuesday was 45-year-old from Kenosha

Highway 32 crash

A woman was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa Tuesday morning after a serious crash on Highway 32.

 Caledonia Police Department Facebook

CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police have released additional information about a car versus semi crash that occurred Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Caledonia Police and fire responded to the 7500 block of Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue) for the reported collision.

Upon arrival, officers encountered lane blockage from a southbound semi and a Hyundai Accent on the east shoulder of the road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 45-year-old woman from Kenosha, was trapped in her vehicle, unconscious, and being tended to by a passing motorist. Her injuries were severe, according to a press release from the Caledonia Police Department.

The driver of the semi, a 38-year-old man from West Allis, was outside of his truck and uninjured. The semi driver has been cooperating with investigators, according to the release.

The female driver of the Hyundai was extricated by Caledonia Fire personnel and flown by LifeNet Air Ambulance of McHenry, Ill., to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

No updated information about the woman's condition was released Wednesday. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit and Motor Carrier Inspectors responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. The initial investigation indicates the Hyundai crossed over the center line and struck the semi, however, the entire incident remains under investigation.

Racine County Public Works responded to barricade the roadway and later to clean up the roadway due to spillage of vehicle fluids. The roadway was re-opened around 2:45 p.m.

Caledonia Police Department is thanking the Caledonia Fire Department, Racine County Public Works and the Wisconsin State Patrol for assistance in the incident.

"We would also like to thank the residents of the area for their patience with this disruption and the witnesses to the accident and the Good Samaritan who provided care to injured the driver at the scene," the press release said. "We would also like to remind the motoring public of the need to wear your seatbelts at all times while in your vehicle and to not drive around road-closed barricades."

