Woman airlifted Tuesday morning after crash on Highway 32 in Caledonia
Woman airlifted Tuesday morning after crash on Highway 32 in Caledonia

Highway 32 crash

A woman was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa Tuesday morning after a serious crash on Highway 32.

 Caledonia Police Department Facebook

CALEDONIA — A woman was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on Tuesday morning after a collision between a car and a semi on Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue).

The collision occurred between 6 Mile Road and 7 Mile Road just before 9 a.m., according to Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder.

The woman, who was the car’s only occupant, was taken in serious condition via airlift by LifeNet, which is stationed in McHenry, Ill, according to Roeder.

The truck driver did not report any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times.

