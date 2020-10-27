Woman airlifted Tuesday morning after crash on Highway 32 in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A woman was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on Tuesday morning after a collision between a car and a semi on Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue).

The collision occurred between 6 Mile Road and 7 Mile Road just before 9 a.m., according to Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder.

The woman, who was the car’s only occupant, was taken in serious condition via airlift by LifeNet, which is stationed in McHenry, Ill, according to Roeder.

The truck driver did not report any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

