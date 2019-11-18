Woman accused of killing Racine's Jane Doe weighed in on Casey Anthony trial in 2011

Linda LaRoche, a 64-year-old retired nurse, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly killing Peggy Johnson in July 1999. She faces the highest sentence possible in the State of Wisconsin: life in prison.
Eight years ago, long before she was considered a murder suspect herself, LaRoche decided to weigh in on a high-profile murder case: the Casey Anthony trial.
‘Social media trial of the century’
TIME Magazine called the Case Anthony case “the social media trial of the century.” In it, Casey Anthony — a 25-year-old mother — was charged with murdering her 2-year-old daughter with chloroform and duct tape, then hiding the corpse.
A six-week trial started in May 2011, with the prosecution unsuccessfully seeking the death penalty.
Anthony was found not guilty of homicide on July 5, 2011, and sentenced to time served for lying to law enforcement.
The case was a firestorm of oftentimes hyperbolized media coverage that spanned years. Anthony’s parents appeared on the “Today” show three years before the trial even started. There was primetime coverage from NBC’s “Dateline” and ABC’s “20/20,” Television legal commentator Nancy Grace saw her ratings spike whenever she talked about the case. CNN aired the trial live.
Many, including Anthony herself, have equated the case to the O.J. Simpson murder trial of 1995.
LaRoche was one of the thousands (if not millions) who shared her thoughts online on the case.
On the day the not-guilty verdict was announced, LaRoche wrote the following in on her Facebook page:
“The most troubling part of the Casey Anthony case is the short amount of time the jury took to find her ‘not guilty’......there had to have been compelling reasons for that...now I am upset with my self for not realizing this sooner, do I believe she is not guilty? I can’t say that but I do believe that the circumstantial evidence sucked...like the tattoo that they said meant that she was happy for her freedom...come on ..talk about b.s..... and you may have to question the “forensic scientist hired by the state who admitted that he had never tested for chloroform fumes before and had no procedure to do it but made up the process...I have to say he was a terrible witness and showed the state had really blown it. I for one am glad that the jury was able to hear both sides, not just the media.”