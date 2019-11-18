Woman accused of killing Racine's Jane Doe weighed in on Casey Anthony trial in 2011

‘Social media trial of the century’

“The most troubling part of the Casey Anthony case is the short amount of time the jury took to find her ‘not guilty’......there had to have been compelling reasons for that...now I am upset with my self for not realizing this sooner, do I believe she is not guilty? I can’t say that but I do believe that the circumstantial evidence sucked...like the tattoo that they said meant that she was happy for her freedom...come on ..talk about b.s..... and you may have to question the “forensic scientist hired by the state who admitted that he had never tested for chloroform fumes before and had no procedure to do it but made up the process...I have to say he was a terrible witness and showed the state had really blown it. I for one am glad that the jury was able to hear both sides, not just the media.”