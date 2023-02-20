RACINE— Calling all wizards, warlocks and witches: the magical weekend of spellcasting, adventure, and roleplay is back.

Chicago-based Otherworlds Theatre is bringing Albion: School of Sorcery to the, 600 21st St., March 16-19.

This is the third time Albion has been held at the center; the first event was in January 2020 but was cancelled in 2021 because of COVID19.

In 2022, it returned as a masked event.

Albion is a live action role play set in a school for wizards.

Each participant takes the role of a student in the school and attends classes, meets magical races and creatures, and attends the Ostara, a night of dancing and revelry.

The event is fully immersive experience and all supplies, such as wardrobe, school supplies (including a wand) and room and board, are included in the ticket price and participants may keep the materials as souvenirs.

Participants will stay overnight at the DeKoven Center and attend wizard classes at a fictional school and face off against dark forces who are conspiring to conquer the word.

Attendees also will meet twice remotely with Tiffany Keane Schafer, the artistic director and founder of Otherworld Theatre, to creature a custom character for themselves prior to the event.

Attendees will be asked about their favorite fictional characters and how they envision their characters within the world of the event.

Keane Schafer came up with the idea for Albion after LARPing took off in Europe, and after she saw other magic schools pop up in the United Kingdom and Poland.

While it seems like the concept is directly related to Harry Potter, Albion actually takes inspiration from other magical fantasy series such as Netflix's "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" or "The Name of The Wind" books.

Because participants must be 18 or older, the storyline also takes a darker turn than the Harry Potter franchise.

While the experience is fully immersive, there will be areas where participants can act like themselves if they need a break.

There also are hand gestures and other protocols in place to ensure a safe role-play experience, all of which will be gone over with participants in advance.

To further immerse the participants in the experience, the instructors at the magical school are all played by actors — and participants will make choices that affect the outcome of their characters' journeys.

Keane Schafer said that the DeKoven was chosen because of a magical quality she sees in the gothic architecture of the building.

The DeKoven center was built as a seminary in the late 1800s.

"It's kind of hidden away on the lake," Keane Schafer said. "So it's already got that gothic style and feel, so it's like a perfect magic school."

Another reason DeKoven was chosen was because the on-site dormitories aid the full immersion experience.

"You never leave DeKoven for the adventure," Kean Schafer said.

Each weekend the event is held builds upon future events, so returning wizards as well as new recruits will have a unique experience.

Only 25 slots for participants are available, and the deadline to register is March 5 to allow enough time for character building meetings.

Tickets start at $800 and can be reserved at events.humanitix.com/albion-school-of-sorcery-ostara/tickets

