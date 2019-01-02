RACINE — Robert Wittke Jr. will not run for re-election to the Racine Unified School District Board of Education, and no one else has filed to run for his seat representing District 9.
Wittke, currently the School Board president, was elected in November to represent the 62nd District in the state Assembly. That seat was previously held by Tom Weatherston, who decided not to run for re-election.
Wittke said he mulled over the decision for the past couple of weeks, after being approached by some supporters who wanted him to stay on the School Board. But ultimately, he decided against it.
“I have to devote time to my next elected office,” he said.
Wittke said when Assembly committee assignments were announced, it became clear to him that he wouldn’t have time to serve both governing bodies. He was appointed to serve on the Assembly's education committee as well as be a member of the committees on college and universities, jobs and the economy, science and technology and vice chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.
Wittke said splitting his time between the two elected offices would not be fair to his constituents.
He said he believes his time on the School Board, which he was elected to in spring 2016, gave him a good frame of reference before moving on to consider education-related issues at the state level.
“I’ll never forget where I started,” Wittke said.
In Wittke’s eyes, one of the biggest accomplishments the board made during his time on it was bringing the employee handbook in line with state law. Changes had to be made to the handbook to bring the district into compliance with Act 10 which limited the collective bargaining power of public employees.
Wittke said other important steps forward in the past couple of years were the rollout of the district’s academy model at its three largest high schools and this year’s middle school transformation.
Coming back from 'failing'
Wittke had been on the board for less than a year when the School District received a “fails to meet expectations” score on its state report card in fall 2016, putting it at risk of a state takeover of some schools and the possibility of some municipalities splitting off to form their own districts.
Wittke called that time a “deflating experience.”
But he counted one of the board’s biggest recent accomplishments as its work with the administration to turn things around after the failing grade. The district has been in the “meets few expectations” category in the two years since.
Wittke said he hopes that going forward, Unified will build on the foundation that is now in place, as he believes changes haven’t come quickly enough.
“I would like to see the district continue to embrace change,” he said.
No District 9 candidates
It is unclear how Wittke’s seat will be filled after his term is up in April, after no one filed to run for the District 9 seat, which covers the northern part of the district including Caledonia and Wind Point.
Wittke said the lack of interest in Unified board positions was “extremely disappointing” to him, especially when there is no shortage of people who voice opinions about the district at meetings and via email.
“We’re short of people who want to step up and be part of the solution,” Wittke said.
He made his decision not to run for re-election public after the filing deadline at 5 p.m. on Wednesday had passed.
Wittke said he believes anyone who is elected to the School Board will find it a rewarding job.
“It’s been a very rewarding experience for me,” he said.
Wittke said he was thankful to everyone who supported him during his time on the board and those who continue to do so through the end of his term in April.
