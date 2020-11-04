Wittke takes 62nd Assembly District but challenger has respectable showing

RACINE — The race between Republican Bob Wittke, of Wind Point, and Democratic challenger, August Schutz, of Caledonia, was not exactly a squeaker.

Wittke led throughout most of election night.

However, considering the challenger just graduated from college in spring, and had never run for office before, his showing could be described as not bad for his first time out.

At 12:45 a.m., Wittke was leading 15,162 to 11,444 — an insurmountable lead.

The first-term assemblyman ran on a platform of economy, improved education systems and health care.

Wittke said he would work to return the state’s businesses to pre-2020 levels.

Wittke is vice-chair of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee, among the committees he serves on.

Wittke did not respond to request for comment Tuesday night.

Schutz's motivation

Schutz said he was motivated to challenge Wittke after he attempted to contact Wittke about an issue during the pandemic — but Wittke did not respond.