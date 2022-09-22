Without municipal water, firefighters use 45,000 gallons from nearby pond to fight blaze near interstate Tuesday

RAYMOND — The area where a structure fire destroyed two storage buildings west of Interstate 94 and south of Seven Mile Road Tuesday night lacked a municipal water supply, so water was brought in by water tenders that were filled at a nearby pond, according to a news release by the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department. The fire remains under investigation by authorities.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Two outbuildings on the private residence, 1041 27th St., were reported as total losses. The damage cost was estimated at $100,000 for the structures and $50,000 for the contents. The home on the property was protected by initial hose lines and did not sustain any damage.

The Raymond Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. along with the following departments per automatic aid agreements: Union Grove/Yorkville Fire Department, Kansasville Fire Department and Wind Lake Fire Department.

A MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) call was also issued, bringing in units from four counties, including:

Caledonia Fire Department with an engine and chief.

South Shore Fire Department with an engine.

Oak Creek Fire Department with a ladder truck.

Paris Fire Department with a water tender.

Tichigan Fire Department with a water tender.

Somers Fire Department with a water tender.

Tess Corners Fire Department with an ambulance.

Franklin Fire Department with an engine and chief.

The Racine Fire Bells were called for rehab, as well as We Energies to assist with utilities. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Events

Multiple travelers along Interstate 94 called 911 saying there was possibly a garage on fire in that area.

Raymond FD units arrived on-scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property on fire and extending to a pole barn. The pole barn was “heavily involved in fire” and threatening the home that was approximately 20 feet away, the release said.

Hose lines were quickly deployed to protect the home and a master stream was used to start extinguishing the fire. As additional units arrived on-scene, additional hose lines were deployed to attack the fire.

The MABAS 400-02 call was requested to bring additional units in due to the area lacking a municipal water supply, the release said. All water had to be brought in by water tenders that were filled at the pond. It took approximately 45,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control within one hour of the time of dispatch. Units remained on-scene for an additional two hours performing overhaul and extinguishing hot spots, officials said.

The cause of fire remains under investigation by the Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.