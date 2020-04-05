Without ability to knock on doors, Sanders, Biden campaigns find ways to connect with voters

Usually, presidential campaigns measure their worth on the number of hands shaken, rallies hosted and babies kissed.
In a world of social distancing and banned gatherings, those campaigning for public office have had to take different paths to reach voters.
“It’s no secret that our campaign is known for one or two things,” said Sean Ward, Wisconsin state coordinator of Bernie Sanders For President. “One, we have a large group of volunteers ready and excited to canvass and contact voters to go out and vote for Bernie. And two, we’re known for our big rallies.”
However, both of those strategies are banned, or at least strongly discouraged, at the moment, in the run-up to Tuesday’s Wisconsin presidential primary. If they haven’t already done so, Wisconsin voters will cast their ballots in person at polls on Tuesday and have until April 13 to get their absentee ballots submitted.
To still get the word out about the political stances of their nominees for the Democratic Party nomination, the national campaigns of Sanders, an independent U.S. senator from Vermont, and Joe Biden, former vice president and Delaware senator, have each made a local splash by announcing their support for the Racine Unified School District referendum and by weighing in on the debate about whether Tuesday’s election should be delayed: Biden said leave it up to local leaders; Sanders said postpone it.
Sanders also endorsed the progressive-backed Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
“We would love to get out knocking on doors,” Ward said. “But instead we’re mobilizing volunteers in the state by making phone calls and getting them on the BERN app,” through which the Sanders campaign organizes volunteers.
The Sanders campaign had offices throughout Wisconsin — including in Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha, Oshkosh and Green Bay — all of which have since closed because of the coronavirus and how close Election Day is.
“We had to transition pretty quickly. The senator (Sanders) took this threat (coronavirus) very seriously,” Ward said, noting how Sanders has been hosting virtual town halls to talk about the ongoing crisis. “Bernie wanted to make sure his volunteers and workers were safe.”
Weeks after the Sanders campaign had begun conducting virtual town halls, the Biden campaign started doing the same — although its first attempt, on March 14, was marred by technical difficulties.
The front-runner
The Biden campaign was unavailable for comment last week. But a local poll shows that Biden has a commanding lead heading into Tuesday’s primary. In the latest Marquette Law School poll, among those who say they are absolutely certain to vote or have already voted in the Democratic primary, Biden received 65 percent of the support of respondents and Sanders 32 percent. But, the pollsters noted, given the uncertainty created by historically high levels of absentee voting and the unknown levels of election day turnout, the findings should be viewed with more than the usual caution.
Sanders did beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Wisconsin primary.
Going into Tuesday’s Wisconsin primary, Biden had 1,217 delegates pledged to him while Sanders had 914, with 1,991 needed to secure the nomination to face President Donald Trump in November. Biden won the March 17 primary in Illinois with 59 percent of votes cast compared to Sanders’ 36 percent.
