Without ability to knock on doors, Sanders, Biden campaigns find ways to connect with voters

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Usually, presidential campaigns measure their worth on the number of hands shaken, rallies hosted and babies kissed.

In a world of social distancing and banned gatherings, those campaigning for public office have had to take different paths to reach voters.

“It’s no secret that our campaign is known for one or two things,” said Sean Ward, Wisconsin state coordinator of Bernie Sanders For President. “One, we have a large group of volunteers ready and excited to canvass and contact voters to go out and vote for Bernie. And two, we’re known for our big rallies.”

However, both of those strategies are banned, or at least strongly discouraged, at the moment, in the run-up to Tuesday’s Wisconsin presidential primary. If they haven’t already done so, Wisconsin voters will cast their ballots in person at polls on Tuesday and have until April 13 to get their absentee ballots submitted.