BURLINGTON — Unless a sponsor steps up, this year’s ChocolateFest will go on without a bang — at least from a pyrotechnics standpoint.
Bil Scherrer, who has been organizing Burlington’s biggest event since 1999, said that as long as he’s been involved Ruzheimer International, the Waterford-based corporate travel and expense analysis firm, has donated as much as $20,000 to fund the fireworks show.
“Rex (Runzheimer) had a heart of gold,” said Scherrer. “If he was in town, he helped set them up.”
Officials with Boston-based company Motus, which was merged last year with Runzheimer by a private equity firm, told Scherrer last year that the company would not donate to ChocolateFest for 2019.
Scherrer said to make the show worth the investment, they would need something around the $20,000 range.
“We don’t want to put on a $1,000 show,” said Scherrer. “They’re not cheap. It’s a beautiful show, but its very expensive.”
He also said festival organizers can’t afford to pull those funds from other donations.
“All our sponsors give us money to put the festival on and to then take it from somewhere else, that’s a big chunk,” said Scherrer. “That’s one-fifth of our sponsorship money.”
There’s been some discussion, but no solid offers have come through. The fireworks company they normally commission for the festival has said it would give them up until a week before the show to decide. Scherrer wants to have funding in place by mid-May.
The festival is scheduled to run May 24-27 at the ChocolateFest grounds on Maryland Avenue, just off Milwaukee Avenue.
The new normal
Craig Powell, president and CEO of Motus, told The Journal Times last year that the Runzheimer Foundation was not included in the merger.
According to tax documents, the foundation donated almost $1 million to national organizations such as the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association as well as organizations in western Racine County, such as the safety patrol, Burlington Area School District and Love, Inc.
Kristen Dooley, Motus’ chief people officer, said the company’s philanthropy will come from its employees.
“Giving back is one of the core parts of our culture,” Dooly stated in an email. “The philanthropic events and contributions we’re making today are guided by what’s important locally to our team members and we’ve been proud to participate in several contributions over the past year.”
Motus provided a list of charitable donations and events, including:
- American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb in Milwaukee.
- Adopt a Puppy Day with the Lakeland Animal Shelter, which is based in Walworth County.
- Service day to benefit “Paws for Ability,” in which the Motus team made fleece training toys and assembled treat bags for service dogs that support disabled kids and vets.
- Employees attended the Wish Gala Night for the local Make-a-Wish Foundation.
- Motus sponsored equipment and a race for an employee’s auto racing team.
A Motus spokesperson said the company is “evaluating several other sponsorships based on recent team member requests.”
What’s new at ChocolateFest?
Scherrer said that in spite of working with a trimmer budget this year, ChocolateFest will have several new features:
- A Cantina stage which will feature Latin music to appeal to the growing Latino population.
- Town of Burlington-based Reesman Co. and the City of Burlington Fire Department will bring vehicles and equipment for kids to see up close.
- Remote control cars from Burlington Hobbies and RC Track, 456 Milwaukee Ave.
“Overall, we’re going to have a very nice year this year,” said Scherrer.
Scherrer said the festival is seeking volunteers to help run the event. Those who are interested in volunteering can contact Scherrer at bils@att.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.