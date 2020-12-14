WITH VIDEOS: RCEDC uses stories of Chicagoans who relocated here to lure others

MOUNT PLEASANT — Dr. Debbie Reddick Kennedy was born in Chicago and ran her dental practice there while, for the last 19 years, she commuted to the Illinois city from her home in Mount Pleasant.
“It was a lot of back and forth,” said Dr. Marc Kennedy, Debbie’s husband who works as a physician, in a new video produced by the Racine County Economic Development Corp. funded in part by the Village of Mount Pleasant.
“Racine actually has really grown on me. When I go to Chicago now, I really want to come back home,” Debbie says in the same video.
It’s stories like there’s that RCEDC is looking to promote in order to attract more people, and more talent, to Racine County.
The Kennedys’ story is part of RCEDC’s Explore and Take Root program, an effort to bridge an identified local “talent gap.” Bridging that could help spur economic development and residential growth in Mount Pleasant and across Racine County.
According to leaders of the initiative, who gave a virtual update to the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission on Dec. 7, Explore and Take Root has begun to bear fruit.
Among those making the Explore and Take Root presentation on behalf of Sturtevant-based RCEDC were Executive Director Jenny Trick, Business Development Manager Laura Million, Talent Recruitment Specialist Kate Walker and Andy LeDuc, vice president of digital strategy and operations for Milwaukee-based Mueller Communications.
Area short on talent
Explore and Take Root, funded in part by a $24,500 grant approved by the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission, had its roots in the November 2017 announcement that Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn planned to establish North American manufacturing operations in the Mount Pleasant.
“We all were very concerned about our talent supply,” Trick recalled. “Local employers who were also celebrating the news of Foxconn also voiced their concerns about talent retention and future recruitment. Collectively we knew that if we did not do something to meet the challenge, the problem would only fester. To fully understand the challenge before us, we needed to understand the scale of what we needed to mitigate.”
A subsequent Manpower Group talent supply study by Racine County, which included a survey of 75 county employers to identify hiring trends and future projections, identified a “quite significant … talent gap” of 5,000 employees by the end of 2021. Even with the economic downturn driven by COVID-19, Trick said the “challenge remains.”
As a result, Trick said RCEDC, Real Racine and Racine County banded together to create a Greater Racine County website and job board “with the intention to get the word out to a defined audience … primarily focused south” into northern Illinois.
“We needed first to get the brand recognition, followed by visitors, inform them of employment opportunities and, eventually, residential options,” Trick said. “We did a great deal of research and found a couple of projects that mapped out this sequence quite well: brand recognition, visitor, employee and resident.”
Trick said a model to address Racine County’s talent shortfall was eventually found in Vermont’s Stay to Stay Program.
Walker was hired by RCEDC in January 2019 to implement its new Explore and Take Root talent recruitment program.
“Our goal all along has been to bring new talent to Racine County,” Walker said.
‘A convergence’
In a follow-up interview, Mount Pleasant Communications and Tourism Coordinator Anna Marie H. Smetana said the grant-funded RCEDC project “encompassed the vision the village had when it created the commission” in 2018 “to generate new ideas to help the thirteen hotels within its municipal boundaries attract new business...
“The modern tourism promotion industry is experiencing a convergence of economic development with traditional promotion,” Smetana noted.
By all accounts in the reports presented to the Tourism Commission on Monday, the Explore and Take Root has been a success, generating about three million hits as part of its social media component.
“It’s resonating,” Walker said of Explore and Take Root’s social media marketing.
LeDuc said the social media campaign, piloted in 2019 in part to overcome Wisconsin’s “perception gap,” has found great traction in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic as people search for new living options and professional opportunities.
“We’ve seen increased interest in this messaging, an acceleration of interest throughout the pandemic,” LeDuc said of 2020 media campaign results. “People are connecting with what Wisconsin, Greater Racine County, has to offer … We’re always mining for new stories and better stories and ways to connect.”
As part of the social media campaign, people were interviewed who had made the move to Racine County.
“We had people make the move,” LeDuc said. “We had people living in Chicago, the greater Chicago area, that got sick of it. They started doing the math and seeing they could get a 3,500-square-foot house for the same cost that they were paying in Chicago for a one-bedroom flat. They saw the job opportunities that were happening up here. They made the move. They’re happier. Collectively as a team we tracked these folks down, we interviewed them and created videos of them telling their story.”
Another Greater Racine County video in addition to the Kennedys’ story — titled “Racine County made sense for Susan Kegel and her family” — showcases the relocation of Chicago area video production professionals Susan and Dom Kegel to the City of Racine.
In the video, Susan talks about spending $1,400 a month in Atlanta on a one-bedroom apartment. In the Kegels’ most recent move from Chicago to Racine, Susan says that the Kegels have halved their housing costs.
“Living in Racine means we’re not living paycheck to paycheck,” she said in the video.
“One of the ways we’re narrowing this perception gap is we’re recruiting people from northern Illinois and letting them tell their story,” LeDuc said, noting “very sophisticated” means are used to target messages to a variety of audiences in various fields, including health care and manufacturing. “There’s a lot that we say about ourselves through the website, through our advertising, but ultimately we need it to come from the mouths of those that have made the move.”
Tourism Commission funding of the project has been critical in transforming Explore and Take Root from a concept into a reality. “The Kennedy’s Video that was created for this project was fantastic and the village hopes that everyone in Racine County views the video to see the kinds of projects that RCEDC creates,” Smetana said.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on planned experiential 2020 Explore and Take Root projects, including the cancellation of a planned 2020 familiarization tour, intern event and two Experience Racine events, the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission approved an RCEDC request to carryover the $21,688 balance of unspent RCEDC Explore and Take Root project grant funds to 2021, with reallocation of the grant funds in support of RCEDC’s digital marketing campaign.
