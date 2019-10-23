PLEASANT PRAIRIE — In talking to hundreds of supporters at Uline in Pleasant Prairie, Vice President Mike Pence said he watched as President Donald Trump spoke to officials “in his typically subtle way” about the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.
“Those were a lot of memorable phone calls,” Pence said to the crowd on Wednesday, who responded with laughter.
The Trump administration has been pushing the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) signed by Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former-Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in 2018.
The new trade policy has yet to be approved by Congress but Pence hopes for a vote later this year.
Pence said the USMCA is “the largest trade deal in American history.”
“The USMCA, I can tell you, is a state-of-the-art trade agreement,” Pence said. “It’ll increase jobs and opportunities across Wisconsin and across America.”
Pence said it is up to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, to bring the trade policy to the floor for a vote and criticized Democrats saying they “are spending their time on endless investigations and partisan impeachment.”
Trump has been embroiled in controversy the last several weeks after a whistleblower filed a complaint claiming the president wanted to withhold military funding to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation on Democratic presidential candidate former-Vice President Joe Biden.
Pence called Wisconsin Democrats to push for USMCA, instead.
“We project, conservatively, that (the USMCA will) create more than 175,000 new jobs,” Pence said. “The USMCA would preserve Uline’s duty free access to Canada and Mexico. It would simplify the exporting process, saving this company time and money that can be used to create jobs and grow this business right here in Wisconsin.”
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., who represents Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Racine County, has been a strong advocate for USMCA and spoke at the event saying it is “a trade deal that is a win for American workers and American farmers.”
“It’s time for Nancy Pelosi to bring a vote on the House floor for USMCA,” Steil said.
Steil also criticized Democrats on a “partisan impeachment process.”
The event was hosted by America First, a nonprofit organization that supports Trump. Richard Uihlein, president and CEO of Uline, was present at the speech. Uihlein and his wife Lisa have donated millions of dollars in the past to Republican campaigns.
Some farmers 'traumatized'
It’s no secret that Wisconsin manufacturing and farmers, in particular, have been struggling in the current global economy and have been impacted by tariffs imposed on their goods by foreign countries.
Dave Daniels, owner of Mighty Grand Dairy farm and Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation district 1 director, which includes Racine County, was impacted by tariffs imposed on dairy.
“As an individual, we saw that our prices have diminished a little bit,” Daniels said adding roughly 50 farms around the state were dropped by Grassland Dairy Products Inc. “That made an impact on those farmers trying to find someplace to take their milk.”
The negative impacts of tariffs, Daniels said, “didn’t happen to everybody but those people are really traumatized.”
“Milk has to move, it can’t be stored,” Daniels said. “They have to get that product someplace to be manufactured into something people eat.”
Daniels said if USMCA is implemented it “is going to be an improvement in the dairy industry” and “the standards are uniform across from one nation to another.”
“We’ll have, a more or less, standard template to bring dairy products back and forth,” Daniels said. “Not only into Mexico but also into Canada.”
State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem, whose district includes Pleasant Prairie, was glad Pence was able to come to the area to push for USMCA and hope he “can get a real perspective from people who are here in Wisconsin” who are struggling from the tariffs.
Kerkman said the tariffs the administration put on other countries were “tough” decisions.
“But it was supposed to try to get the national policy to change, the relationship between Canada and the United States,” Kerkman said. “But it’s hard because our dairy farmers are caught in the crossfire.”
Kerkman said people don’t realize how tariff “impact that farmer that’s right across the street.”
“People drive by (farms) everyday who don’t necessarily know where their milk goes and what goes into it to make it,” Kerkman said.
