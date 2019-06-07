RACINE — Walden III School teacher Kate Potter-Barrow and her therapy dog Reggie couldn’t make it even a few steps down the hallway the last week of school without being showered with love from students and staff.
For students, Friday marked the last day of the school year. For Potter-Barrow, it marked the end of a 27-year career at the school where she taught middle school history and social studies. For about eight of those years, she was joined by her dog Reggie, who is also now retired.
“What I see constantly is the happiness that he brings,” Potter-Barrow said. “You see smiles all day long. He’s a good boy and he sure has made a difference here.”
Reggie was the only therapy dog working in the Racine Unified School District.
Reggie’s presence helped autistic students, those with anxiety and those who are socially awkward. They petted him, played with him, hugged him and sometimes just sat with him.
Potter-Barrow taught students who struggled socially to train other students in how to properly walk Reggie and how and when give him treats.
“Everybody surrounds Reggie, so a child who’s socially awkward or scared then has a common, beloved topic and all of the sudden they’re communicating and laughing and giggling,” Potter-Barrow said.
As Reggie — who Potter-Barrow believes is a Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever — made his way down the hallway on any school day, he was greeted by pats and pets.
Potter-Barrow said she had no idea the impact he would make at the school when she adopted him almost eight years ago.
“I wouldn’t have graduated without Reggie,” said Yuki Walz, a senior at Walden. “Reggie has helped me a lot.”
Walz had a rough time this year when he experienced a depressive episode.
“Whenever I was feeling really bad, I would just go in with Reggie; he helped me a lot, he calmed me down,” Walz said. “There’s something about a dog looking so happy to be around you, it’s just amazing.”
Schoolwide appreciation
During a town-hall meeting called by students on Tuesday, the entire Walden student body gathered to honor and thank Potter-Barrow and Reggie. A video showed photos of Potter-Barrow and Reggie through the years. Both students and staff shared messages of love and thanks for the teacher and her canine companion. A long line of students, many of them teary-eyed, lined up after the video to hug Potter-Barrow and wish her well.
“Everything that I am today is because of Kate,” said junior Paige Allen. “I came into who I am because she helped me come out of my shell.”
One day, when senior Mollie Svatek was a seventh grader in Potter-Barrow’s home group, she was sitting alone and crying after her own dog had died.
Potter-Barrow brought Reggie to Svatek and put her hand on the student’s shoulder.
“That was all it took for me to know that she was there for me,” Svatek said. “She made a lasting impression.”
In the eyes of Walden Principal Rob Kreil, one of the most important things that Potter-Barrow and Reggie did was build relationships with students. Potter-Barrow spent much of her lunch and prep time walking the hallways with Reggie, giving students the opportunity to interact with him.
“Reggie’s not going to talk back, but Kate does and that’s how she’s able to build these profound relationships that have lasted for years,” he said.
A rough start
When Potter-Barrow adopted Reggie, he was a malnourished, worm-riddled 8-week-old puppy.
“He was quite a hot mess,” she said.
Potter-Barrow later found out that Reggie originally came from a five-day-kill shelter, and was a half-hour from being put down, when she agreed to take him.
It took a while for him to recover, but soon Potter-Barrow and her daughter, Anneka Potter-Barrow, a Walden senior at the time, began training him to be a therapy dog.
Potter-Barrow said there was quite a lot of work involved in getting Reggie approved by the district to work at the school. But she now believes every school needs one.
“I really wish that at this time when we don’t have neighborhoods anymore and families don’t live together anymore, that more schools had somebody like Reggie who makes kids feel so at home,” she said.
Reggie’s lymph glands are swollen now, and it’s time for him to take it easy. Potter-Barrow believes the swelling is due to his empathy for students who are hurting and hopes it will dissipate once he gets a break.
“He has worked a long time and he works very hard,” she said.
In their retirement, Potter-Barrow and Reggie plan to do some traveling and hiking and to continue visiting hospice patients and the school from time to time.
“I feel like I have been wildly blessed; my students have been the best teachers anyone could ever experience,” Potter-Barrow said. “I have seen more bravery out of children than I ever knew possible. I’ve been given the gift of watching kids who would barely speak become empowered leaders in this building.”
Kreil said he hopes to bring another therapy dog to Walden sometime in the future. At present, Potter-Barrow is training a new therapy dog named Houston.
