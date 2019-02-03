MOUNT PLEASANT — For some Midwesterners stuck at home this week as the polar vortex brought glacial weather to the region, throwing boiling water into air became a popular science experiment.
Contrary to information circulating the internet, the water does not freeze instantaneously as it hits the cold air but condenses into tiny droplets that form a cloud.
The boiling water, already near the point of evaporation, turns into vapor and then rapidly condenses, forming a white cloud of condensate with trails of condensation following the unevaporated droplets to the ground.
Abby Forst, a physics teacher at Case High School, explained that this happens because cold air does not hold nearly as much moisture as warm air, causing the water to condense into a cloud in midair.
She advises that this experiment can be dangerous, as injuries have been reported in the past.
Those looking to do the experiment need very low temperatures, paired with boiling or near-boiling water. They should also keep in mind wind direction and should never toss boiling water above their own heads or toward anyone else.
Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday reached into the negative 20s, with a wind chill of negative 50.
However, now that it has warmed up, the experiment will no longer work because the air is warmer and the water will not condense, and there is a risk of burns.
Those wanting to try this at home will have to wait until the next polar vortex.
