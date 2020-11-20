WITH VIDEO: The holiday tree on Monument Square this year once planted its roots in a Dixie Cup

RACINE — The holiday tree on Monument Square this year sprung to life in a Dixie cup. Seriously. The massive evergreen now prominently standing and lit by more than 18,000 lights came to its owner in a tiny paper cup.
In 1973, Rick Heller bought the house on Eisenhower Drive he would live in for another 45 years. The savings and loan company he worked with to seal the purchase, as a congratulatory gift, gave him a tiny seedling growing inside a Dixie cup.
“We planted it in the backyard. But when we found out I was pregnant we put an addition on the house,” and moved it to the front, recalled Therese Heller, Rick’s wife of 38 years.
Every holiday, the Hellers’ three kids would take pictures in front of the tree decorated to match the season: with lights and ornaments for Christmas, plastic eggs for Easter, etc.
Krystyn Hirsch, Therese and Rick’s eldest daughter, remembers being the same height as the evergreen. Now, it’s 20 feet tall and casts a shadow across Monument Square.
After Rick died in spring 2018, Therese realized it would be difficult to take care of the tree that had become iconic in the front yard of their neighborhood just off of Spring Street. She never had to worry about it previously since Rick had so diligently trimmed and cared for it over the years.
For the last 19 years, the Downtown Racine Corp. has sought a donation of an evergreen for Monument Square to signify the holiday season.
“Our community tree is a staple in Downtown each winter. I am so grateful for the efforts of so many individuals who help make it a reality, especially in such a trying year,” DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse said in a statement.
Therese had offered her tree to be donated. DRC picked the Hellers’ tree. It was set up at the corner of Sixth and Main streets Tuesday.
“What better opportunity to honor him than to donate it (the tree) in his memory,” Therese said.
Rick had been the city’s chief building inspector and was never short on stories about how great he believed Racine to be.
“I had mixed emotions with it,” Hirsch said about the tree being removed from her family home.
“He dedicated his life to Racine,” she said of her father’s love of Racine. “Being able to give it back to the city to improve its beauty, he would be so proud of it…
“This is the perfect ending for it,” she continued. “My dad would have loved seeing it there.”
