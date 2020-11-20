WITH VIDEO: The holiday tree on Monument Square this year once planted its roots in a Dixie Cup

RACINE — The holiday tree on Monument Square this year sprung to life in a Dixie cup. Seriously. The massive evergreen now prominently standing and lit by more than 18,000 lights came to its owner in a tiny paper cup.

In 1973, Rick Heller bought the house on Eisenhower Drive he would live in for another 45 years. The savings and loan company he worked with to seal the purchase, as a congratulatory gift, gave him a tiny seedling growing inside a Dixie cup.

“We planted it in the backyard. But when we found out I was pregnant we put an addition on the house,” and moved it to the front, recalled Therese Heller, Rick’s wife of 38 years.

Every holiday, the Hellers’ three kids would take pictures in front of the tree decorated to match the season: with lights and ornaments for Christmas, plastic eggs for Easter, etc.

Krystyn Hirsch, Therese and Rick’s eldest daughter, remembers being the same height as the evergreen. Now, it’s 20 feet tall and casts a shadow across Monument Square.