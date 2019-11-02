UNION GROVE — As a wintry mix fell Friday night, Tyler Tenner got into his stance with his eye on history during this WIAA Division 6 second-round game.
The scoreboard clock at Union Grove High School showed 5:04 remaining in the third quarter. Racine Lutheran led Cambridge 48-7. The play called was "H Power." And then Tenner took the handoff from quarterback Camdin Jansen at the Crusaders' 4-yard line and ripped up the middle for 19 yards.
That was that. The senior running back for Lutheran set the state rushing record with that effort. And the Crusaders went on to complete a 55-7 victory over Cambridge.
Tenner finished with 237 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, giving him 6,903 for his career. He broke the previous record of 6,870 set last year by Bryce Huettner of Iola-Scandinavia, which defeated Lutheran in the Division 6 championship game last Nov. 15.
Next up for Lutheran (11-0) is state power Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (9-2), which has won eight state championships since 2000. The Ledgers rolled to a 48-0 victory over Johnson Creek Friday night.
Just two years ago, Lutheran lost to St. Mary's Springs 28-0 in a third-round game at Fond du Lac. This time, the Crusaders, ranked No. 1 among small schools in the Associated Press state poll, are the higher seed and will host Springs Friday night at Union Grove.
Immediately after Lutheran's victory, coach Scott Smith told his players to celebrate the moment, but to start focusing on the massive task ahead. With Tenner's record in the books, the Crusaders will be able to do just that.
"It kind of takes that little monkey off my back where people were just asking me constantly, 'Are you going to break that record?'," Tenner said. "It put a little pressure on myself.
"It feels good to get it, but right now I'm focused on next week — St. Mary's Springs."
Tenner credited his offensive line of left tackle Henry Hoeft, left guard David Voss, center Tim Nelson, right guard Seth Hultman and right tackle Sully Stanke for being the unsung heroes behind his record.
"I appreciated my line 100 percent," Tenner said. "They're brothers and I couldn't have done anything like this without them. I really do appreciate them."
That feeling is mutual. Ask the guys throwing the blocks in the trenches and they'll tell you clearing lanes for their man has been a pleasure. And now they get a share of the spotlight.
"It's great to know that we get a part of history," Hoeft said. "Even though our names aren't up there, it's also our record and everyone who ever blocked for him and I feel that's who it all goes to.
"He's a big part of it, but so is the O-line."
Added Hultman: "It's kind of great to know that we made history and the line is a part of it, even though we don't get our names out there much. It's just nice to know we have a leader in the backfield who knows what he's doing."
In two playoff games, which Lutheran has won by a combined score of 103-14, Tenner has rushed for 479 yards and nine touchdowns. He was at his best once again on a field that had to be cleared of snow during the afternoon.
He ran for touchdowns of 3 and 2 yards in the first half while backfield mate Jaylen Houston added scoring runs of 2 and 44 yards. Nolan Kraus also got into the act, catching a 30-yard TD pass from Jansen and returning an interception 60 yards for another score.
Lutheran led 40-0 at halftime, but Tenner wasn't finished. He added touchdown runs of 25 and 6 yards in the third quarter before being given the rest of the night off.
Following Tenner's record-breaking run in the third quarter, Smith called a timeout so his running back could be recognized by the shivering crowd. And then the game announcer informed the crowd of the record and a loud cheer followed before the game resumed.
What does the record mean to Smith?
"I guess I don't really look at records that much," Smith said. "I look at accomplishments of the kids as a group. I'm so proud because the linemen were so happy he got it. That's what makes me proud — the unselfishness of the kids.
"Now it's behind us and we've got to go forward. We've for a powerhouse we've got to play and we've got to bring everything we've got. A lot of people are writing that this is like the state championship game. It's too bad these two teams match up now.
"But if you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best. Hopefully, we get redemption from two years ago."
