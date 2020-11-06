With video: Tacos eke out a victory over pizza in incredibly close St. Joseph Elementary election

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

President Tacos, Vinny Marani, countered that tacos offer a wide variety of toppings, from guacamole to jalapenos.

“Tacos are built in healthy portions,” he said, adding that the food also contains essential vitamins and nutrients.

This is the first time Bennett had tasked his students with running an election and campaigns, and he said the students really “took ownership” of the project.

“I really liked being a leader and being responsible for the group,” Marani said.

Marani went so far in his campaign as donning a taco costume and tricking out a face mask with a taco theme.

During the course of the project, Cafferty said she learned more about being a leader, something she’s always enjoyed.

But when it comes to elections specifically, Cafferty said she was most interested to learn about the Electoral College and how it works.

Bennett found that the students were also looking at different demographic groups, with Marani guessing that tacos would fare better with older students who are less picky eaters and Cafferty convinced that the younger crowd would go with the ever-popular pizza.