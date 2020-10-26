WITH VIDEO: Roughly 30 displaced, 3 injured, by afternoon apartment fire on Byrd Avenue

Smoke billows out of an apartment on Byrd Avenue on Monday.
Photo courtesy of Tim St. Amand
Journal Times staff
RACINE — Roughly 30 people were displaced by a Monday afternoon apartment fire at 5635 Byrd Ave. Of those 30, three were taken to the hospital, according to Lt. John Magnus of the Racine Fire Department.
At 12:33 p.m., the Racine Fire Department responded to 5635 Byrd Ave. for a reported structure fire, where black smoke could be seen billowing from the eight-family apartment building.
According to Magnus, the cause of the fire is believed to be from a person, who was on supplemental oxygen, smoking.
“The Racine Fire Department would like to remind citizens that smoking and supplemental oxygen does create an extremely hazardous condition. If you are on supplemental oxygen, please do not smoke,” Magnus said in a release.
Altogether, 32 firefighters responded to the call and the fire was put out in about an hour, Magnus said.
Red Cross is assisting the displaced families, Magnus said. It was not immediately clear how long the families would be displaced for and how much damage there was to belongings.
The conditions of the three people transported to the hospital was not immediately known.
