With Video: Rollover crash in Caledonia leaves one with sore chest, no other injuries reported

CALEDONIA — A rollover crash at Six Mile Road and Highway 31 appeared nasty from a video circulating on social media, but no one was severely injured, according to the Caledonia Police Department.

A 2021 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Sunday at approximately 12:39 p.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign, the CPD said. The vehicle was struck by a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling east.

The Tiguan had stopped for the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection. The RAV4 tumbled and came to rest near the northeast area of the intersection.

The RAV4 operator was a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee.

The Tiguan operator was a 75-year-old man from Caledonia and had a 72-year-old female passenger also from Caledonia.

The Tiguan passenger was complaining of soreness in the chest area, but otherwise no injuries were reported. No one was taken to the hospital, the CPD said.

The operator of the RAV4 was cited for failing to stop for a stop sign.

The cause of the crash and why the operator didn’t stop is unknown — the final report isn’t finished, the CPD said — but there were no signs of impairment.

“He is not from the area, so perhaps that had something to do with it,” Lt. Gary Larsen, CPD public information officer, said in an email.