With video: Rochester cellphone tower rejected by village

ROCHESTER — An application for a cellphone tower along Oak Knoll Road in the Village of Rochester has been rejected by the village.
The application was from Bug Tussel Wireless/Cloud1, LLC and was submitted in August. The application asked for a conditional use permit for construction of a 304-foot high, guy-wired lattice communication tower. A guy-wire, also known as a guy-line, guy-rope or simply a “guy,” is a tensioned cable for adding solidity to a structure.
The tower was proposed to be on the north side of Oak Knoll Road and west of 34914 Oak Knoll Road, on property owned by Rosemarie Noble Trust. The property is near the Racine County/Walworth County border.
The lot is currently a combination of woods and farm land. The parcel is more than 30 acres and is zoned A-3, General Farming-Holding District, according to village records.
However, many residents had a negative reaction to the proposed tower. After residents were notified by mail about this tower, local residents created a petition against construction that garnered about 90 signatures. A public hearing was held at the Sept. 23 Planning Commission meeting, where four residents had negative comments.
These comments ranged from concerns that the tower would be on a rustic road, in close proximity to adjacent residential properties and in close proximity to a building that is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.
Oak Knoll Road is considered a rustic road by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation; it currently has a mix of residential and agricultural properties.
The hearing was deemed incomplete and was continued at the Oct. 28 Planning Commission meeting, in which eight comments were made against construction of the tower. These comments did not only come from Rochester residents living along Oak Knoll Road and elsewhere in the village, but also from an Illinois resident who phoned in and travels to the area, enjoying the rustic road.
A Whitewater resident additionally stated via phone that she empathizes with all the residents living on Oak Knoll Road.
There were 15 telephone participates and the overflow audience was asked to listen at the Rochester library.
These comments were similar to the Sept. 23 meeting, with meeting attendees noting the tower would be in a poor location, it’s too tall, the values of homes might decrease, adverse health and safety effects are possible and cellphone service is already “great” along Oak Knoll road.
Complications
The proposed tower would’ve provided antennae locations for AT&T Cellular and equipment for broadband internet service from Bug Tussel. The tower would’ve also addressed the service problem caused by disasters such as hurricanes when cellular networks are overwhelmed.
However, Village Planning Commissioners shared some of the concerns raised at the first public hearing, and the concerns were substantial which warranted denial of the conditional use application, according to the village’s written denial of the application which was presented at the Oct. 28 meeting.
Not all of the standards of the village code were met, the denial stated.
The tower was shown in the application as being set back 180 feet from single family homes, but the Planning Commission found issues with the engineer’s letter stating the tower was going to be 180 feet away. The letter also eluded to the fact that designs had not been made yet, further creating issues.
The applicant failed to locate the 304-foot tower at least 304 feet from the properties with residential use. This failure exposes the surrounding residential lands to an unreasonable risk of harm, the denial stated.
The State of Wisconsin rustic roads program includes numerous regulations to preserve the rustic feel; among these limitations are that “all utility companies shall be encouraged to bury electric power and communication lines on private easements where possible. Where it is not possible, additional lines may be placed on existing poles or towers, or buried. Any utility installation shall attempt to preserve or restore the rustic quality of the route.”
Municipalities and local authorities are also encouraged to prohibit facilities that would damage the aesthetics of the rustic road.
“Local zoning powers, building setback regulations, access control, sign control and other powers may be used to protect and preserve the rustic character of the road by discouraging industrial, high density residential and most commercial development,” Wisconsin administrative rules state.
The lattice tower was deemed not consistent with the preservation of the rustic quality of the route.
“The lattice tower and guy wires provide an industrial appearance, damaging the natural and scenic characteristics of land along the rustic road,” the village’s denial stated.
The Village Planning Commission determined that the conditional use will violate the spirit or intent of the zoning ordinance of the Village of Rochester, is contrary to the public health, safety or general welfare of the Village of Rochester, may be hazardous, harmful, noxious, offensive or a nuisance by reason of smoke, dust odor or other similar factors, and will cause a substantial adverse effect on the property values and general desirability of the neighborhood, the village’s denial stated.
Bug Tussel did not respond to the denial at the hearing Oct. 28 or to The Journal Times’ two requests for comment for this report.
“I understood the concerns of the residents and agree that the addition of a 300+ foot lattice tower is not compatible with the views or character one would associate with a rustic road or the Honey Creek Wildlife Area – both of which are adjacent to the proposed location,” said Rochester Administrator and Treasurer Betty Novy in an email. “I also felt the testimony of those opposing the application was very thorough and brought into question the legitimacy of the actual need for a tower in that location.”
