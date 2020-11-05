With video: Rochester cellphone tower rejected by village

However, Village Planning Commissioners shared some of the concerns raised at the first public hearing, and the concerns were substantial which warranted denial of the conditional use application, according to the village’s written denial of the application which was presented at the Oct. 28 meeting.

Not all of the standards of the village code were met, the denial stated.

The tower was shown in the application as being set back 180 feet from single family homes, but the Planning Commission found issues with the engineer’s letter stating the tower was going to be 180 feet away. The letter also eluded to the fact that designs had not been made yet, further creating issues.

The applicant failed to locate the 304-foot tower at least 304 feet from the properties with residential use. This failure exposes the surrounding residential lands to an unreasonable risk of harm, the denial stated.