With video: Reported Hunter Biden associate speaks out ahead of debate; Johnson to interview him Friday

Just before the start of the presidential debate on Thursday, a reported former business associate of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, spoke to news media about what he said is his knowledge of business deals with the Biden family.

While claims have not been verified, he is set to speak on Friday with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

Joe Biden says his son did nothing inappropriate while working for a company in Ukraine and notes President Donald Trump was the one who got impeached for dealings with that country.

During the final presidential debate Thursday night, President Donald Trump noted that the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden drew a large salary from a Ukrainian firm. Joe Biden responded that the accusation had been investigated repeatedly and did not link him to any wrongdoing. Biden also noted that the president was impeached for attempting to pressure the president of Ukraine to find potentially damaging information on the Bidens.