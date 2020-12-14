WITH VIDEO: RCEDC uses stories of Chicagoans who relocated here to lure others

By all accounts in the reports presented to the Tourism Commission on Monday, the Explore and Take Root has been a success, generating about three million hits as part of its social media component.

“It’s resonating,” Walker said of Explore and Take Root’s social media marketing.

LeDuc said the social media campaign, piloted in 2019 in part to overcome Wisconsin’s “perception gap,” has found great traction in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic as people search for new living options and professional opportunities.

“We’ve seen increased interest in this messaging, an acceleration of interest throughout the pandemic,” LeDuc said of 2020 media campaign results. “People are connecting with what Wisconsin, Greater Racine County, has to offer … We’re always mining for new stories and better stories and ways to connect.”

As part of the social media campaign, people were interviewed who had made the move to Racine County.