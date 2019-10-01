With video: Racine Zoo illuminated by Chinese lantern display through rest of the year

RACINE — The Racine Zoo was aglow Monday night, with the faces of the first visitors to its Chinese Lantern Festival illuminated by 300 pieces of art.
The zoo’s event, hosted in conjunction with Zigong Lantern Group, officially opened Tuesday, but a special preview event was held Monday for sponsors and the media.
The lantern display includes more than 25 elements, beginning at the zoo entrance at Main and Goold streets and continuing on a path throughout the south end of the zoo grounds.
“I think this is the biggest thing the Racine Zoo has taken on, other than building a new exhibit, in the history of the zoo of 96 years,” said Racine Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn. “So this is phenomenal. We are so excited.”
The festival includes more traditional Chinese displays like, “A Corridor with Red Lanterns,” and the gigantic “Temple of Heaven,” based on a structure built in 1420 where ancient Chinese emperors worshiped the heavens, as well as zoo-theme works like lions and tigers, some of which move their arms or heads.
Dechun Huang, chairman of the board for Zigong Lantern Group, said through a translator that he is pleased to share this piece of Chinese culture with Racine.
“The whole meaning for me to bring the Chinese Lantern Festival is to make everybody here happy,” Huang said.
The lantern group partially created the works of art in China and then brought workers to the zoo to fully complete the handmade lanterns. Zigong Lantern Group of Zigong, China, is the world’s largest industry group of its kind.
The process of making Chinese lanterns dates back more than 2,000 years and each structure is handmade with silk stretched over a steel frame.
Huang said the biggest challenge in making the lanterns is creating new works, using different technologies and ensuring the lanterns fit their venue.
The display, made up of 50 tons of steel, 40,000 feet of silk and tens of thousands of lights will run a total of 80 nights between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.
Heidorn said she hopes people come to enjoy the lantern display and then return visit the zoo during the day. She added that the animals aren’t bothered by the lanterns, and actually seem interested in them.
Both Heidorn and Huang said they hope the festival brings happiness to those who experience it.
The zoo will close at its regular time throughout the Lantern Festival, then reopen at night for the lantern event with its own admission structure. Food and drink options are available during the event, beyond the zoo’s usual offerings.
The Racine Zoo event follows other lantern festivals at Tampa Lowry Park Zoo, Gilroy Gardens near San Francisco and the Dallas Expo.
Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.
