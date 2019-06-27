With Video: Racine teens play Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Venganza didn’t need any introduction to the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage at Summerfest.
Within ten seconds, the Racine based punk-rock band composed of lead singer Juan Nicanor, guitarist Peter Hanson, bassist Mark Manbeck, and drummer Kaleb Rodriguez, had a crowd of hundreds banging heads and rushing up to the stage.
"(Our plan was to) go into it and come out guns blazing,” Hanson said.
Venganza performed four songs within their 15-minute set at Summerfest, leading with their auditioned song, “The Axeman,” followed by “Loose Lose Situation,” “Burn Down the Walls” and “Warlord” to close out the show.
The four member band from Case, Park and Walden high schools earned a 15-minute set in the Rockonsin after winning an audition to the Rockonsin state finals at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.
Unlike defending champion Quick and Painless in the set prior to, Nicanor said that Venganza didn’t have any organization to their set – and for the most part that was the plan.
Nicanor flipped his hair throughout the set, jumping up onto the amplifiers and screaming into the microphone so the crowd could hear his voice over the guitar.
“I thought I was going to tense up at the worst possible moment,” Nicanor said. “I didn’t really practice it at all, I kind of just went for it. Went onto the stage and went into autopilot.”
Hanson and Manbeck were battling each other on the left side of the stage with guitars. The two even admitted after the show they’re not afraid to crack a joke mid-set.
“We have this joke with this bad chorus we wrote. It’s terrible … absolutely terrible,” Manbeck said. “When Peter was over by me, I joked that we should do it.”
Along with family who made the trip into the city, a group of six that included Manbeck and Nicanor’s girlfriends, along with family rushed as close as possible to stage roughly halfway through the set.
Manbeck wasn’t ready to admit his friends would be going as crazy as they were.
“Maybe, a little bit,” he said. “I didn’t think it would be like that.”
To close out the show, Hanson showcased his guitar with a hard riff to end “Warlord.” It even prompted Everett Karlen of Quick and Painless to come out from backstage and throw his hands up in the air stage side.
“I was looking at the guitarist (Peter Hanson) after his guitar solo and I was like ‘Yo!’” Karlen said. “I wanted to get a picture of my face, that guy was crazy.”
Karlen even asked Hansen if the two wanted to do a show together sometime.
“You’re a fantastic guitar player, you guys rip, you guys were really energetic,” Hansen recalled. “It was everything I wanted to hear. He was super excited and really energetic about it, and it was kind of flattering to hear something like that from a peer.”
Hansen said that he hadn’t had that type of feedback as a musician to that level before.
After the show, Venganza met with the judges of the competition, who offered a casual review of what went right and wrong aside from their official grade. The band also received a pair of SHURE microphones valued at $150 each.
Not only did Hanson say it was positive, he was impressed with what the judges had to say.
“They said we had a great energy and that we all played really well together,” Hanson said. “You hear about people – like a buzz around a band. It’s like ‘We need to go see these guys live.’ They said, ‘You are one of those bands where you’re really energetic and fun to watch,’ and that was a great compliment.”
As for the judges, they were just as happy to provide the feedback to the bands.
“It’s so cool because I remember when I was them,” said Andy Wallman, a member of two Madison-area bands. “I remember the first time playing Summerfest. You’re nervous out of your mind. You think about for a week straight before hand. I feel super lucky just to give these people a chance just to learn from some old dog who’s been there and done that."
Venganza is one of 12 local high school acts competing for a chance at performing a 45-minute set on Summerfest’s final day, July 7.
The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Friday on Rockonsin’s Facebook page following the final performance of the competition.
