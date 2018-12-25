RACINE — When Jim Deibler accepted a position vacuuming and washing windows at an Elmwood Plaza sewing machine store at 19, he thought he was just accepting a part-time job.
But at the young age of 21, Deibler was offered the opportunity to buy the store, and cautiously accepted. “I was a little apprehensive when I first bought it because I didn’t go to college, and I didn’t have a lot of business experience,” Deibler said.
Thirty-four years later, Deibler, now 56, still runs Sew ‘N Save of Racine, 3701 Durand Ave., a successful local business, and has used the store’s popularity to give back to the community in a big way.
‘Very lean’ first years
Deibler described his first few years in business as difficult. The store originally sold sewing machines and had only one employee.
“We were pretty small at the time,” Deibler said. “It was tough because I didn’t know how to manage money well, and I was doing the best I could,” Deibler said. “There were a lot of very lean years.”
Business began to pick up after Deibler hired a teacher and started holding quilting classes. Eventually, people started taking the class, and different types of classes were added to the store’s roster.
The store eventually expanded to what it is now. Sew ‘N Save currently has 20 employees, and although sewing machines are still sold, they also carry about 3,000 bolts of fabric, yarn, handmade sewing machine furniture and basically any sewing, knitting and crocheting accessories under the sun.
Merging business, volunteerism
Prior to owning a store, Deibler had always done volunteer work. After he became a business owner, he said he struggled to find time to support his budding business and give back to the community.
“I finally figured out that if we started doing volunteer work through the store, then I would have time to do both,” Deibler said.
One of the first charitable programs was Hugs for Kids, a program which has provided handmade stuffed animals to children in the hospital or in traumatic situation for the past 20 years.
From there, other programs began to crop up. “It grew from one thing to another,” said Deibler, who serves as president of the Volunteer Center of Racine County Board of Directors and is a member of the Corporate Volunteer Council.
Sew ‘N Save has also housed Quilts for Soldiers and Others for the past 10 years, which provides volunteer-made quilts to children who have lost a parent in the military. Angel Gowns, a new effort, turns donated wedding dresses and lace into gowns for babies who have died.
“I have a wonderful customer base that is very giving, and it’s become a community with them,” Deibler said.
The store also participates in various drives, collecting soap and hygiene products for area organizations, including the Women’s Resource Center and Bethany House. Other programs include Pillow talk and Pay it Forward, in which pillowcases are donated to HALO and the Union Grove vet center, Dress up an Ostomy, Upcycled Mittens, and the Real Racine coat drive, as well as a Cancer relay team for Relay for Life, the latter of which usually raises between $6,000 and $8,000.
As a way to bring all the volunteer groups together, Sew ‘N Save has hosted a Day of Caring and Crafts for the past five years. During that day, 80 to 100 volunteers come together to create baskets to donate to homeless vets and others.
“It’s such a great feeling to have people that will recognize the store from the volunteer standpoint, that we are helping to do things,” Deibler said. “It’s so gratifying; it’s almost selfish to talk about it.”
Michelle Ortwein, executive director of the Volunteer Center of Racine County, calls Deibler an all-around good guy. “He’s really positive and always willing to help,” Ortwein said.
Deibler said he has no plans to stop doing charity work with his business and encourages other business to get involved in the community.
“We are going to keep on going,” Deibler said. “And we definitely have some more things on the horizon.”
