With video: Racine Police seek public's help in identifying burglary suspect

Image from video

The Racine Police Department is seeking to identify this man, a suspect in a robbery on Racine's southwest side.

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Three videos released by the RPD show a man walking through a home, opening a refrigerator and grabbing a power drill from a table in the kitchen. The man did not seem aware there were cameras inside the home, as his face is clearly visible in the videos.

The burglary was reported on an unspecified date in the area of Taylor Avenue and Twentieth Street.

The date of the reported burglary was not released, but the RPD did say the burglary occurred near the intersection of 20th Street and Taylor Avenue on Racine's southwest side.

