With video: Racine Police seek public's help in identifying burglary suspect

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect.
Three videos released by the RPD show a man walking through a home, opening a refrigerator and grabbing a power drill from a table in the kitchen. The man did not seem aware there were cameras inside the home, as his face is clearly visible in the videos.
The date of the reported burglary was not released, but the RPD did say the burglary occurred near the intersection of 20th Street and Taylor Avenue on Racine's southwest side.
Photos of the Lake Geneva Taco Fest including the jalapeno pepper eating contest
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
Leaked phone call recordings allegedly show write-in candidate Adam Steen making misogynistic comments, calling some his own supporters “stupid,” openly considering breaking election law for a stunt, and agreeing with a statement that his own volunteers “are legitimately barbaric.”
Not even two years after it opened, the Caledonia location of Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop is permanently closed. The owners ceased operations mainly because of a move to Columbus, Georgia. Warmer weather, staffing shortages and higher success rates of Black-owned businesses in the South were other reasons.
When the clerk told the suspect that police were on their way, he panicked and tried to break the doors to get out. When he was unable to, he grabbed a drink and threw it at the door, but the door remained closed.