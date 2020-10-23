With video: Racine municipal judge promotes procedural justice in his department budget

RACINE — Throughout this year’s city budget process, a continuing theme that has come up is: ways to create more equity.

Racine Municipal Judge Rob Weber’s comments this week continued that.

Weber was before the Committee of the Whole on Monday during budget discussions, when he expressed support for Mayor Cory Mason’s equity initiatives and promoted procedural justice.

He explained that most of the people who come to municipal court are making their first and only appearance in a court of law.

They are inexperienced in the process and are frequently too poor to hire a lawyer to assist them, he said.

“So it is important that they leave our court believing that they received procedural justice, which is different than winning or losing,” Weber said.

Weber defined procedural justice as “the perception that courts were fair and their individual treatment from the judge, the court officer and all of the staff was courteous and helpful.”

He added when people feel they have received procedural justice, they are more likely to accept the court’s rulings and comply with a potential sentence.