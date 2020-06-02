With video: Protesters gather in Racine, Burlington for 9 minutes of silence honoring George Floyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — Hundreds of protesters gathered in the City of Racine on Tuesday evening to observe 9 minutes of silence in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd, who was black, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 45 seconds. Floyd's death set off protests across the nation, including locally.

Watch the the silent portion of the protest below.

Following the minutes of silence and some speeches, the protesters marched to the Racine Courthouse and filled the space on Wisconsin Avenue between that building and the Law Enforcement Center.

While protesters stood in silence for nine minutes in Racine on Tuesday in honor of George Floyd, protesters in Burlington were knelt in silence for nine minutes. Watch the video below.

