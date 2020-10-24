With video: Proposed Rochester cell phone tower stirs residents; petition gathers 90 signatures

Henshue said that part of it is cost, and the other factor is where the property owner wants the tower to be built.

Planning Commission Member George Olen asked if the tower will affect TV or phone reception for adjacent property owners. Henshue said just a few of the items may need an antenna to work and the tower will not interrupt other services in the area.

None of the attendees at the meeting spoke in favor of the proposed tower during a citizen comment period.

Besides some general questions from the audience, the rest of the comments were from those who were not in favor. These included four residents who all live along Oak Knoll Road.

Resident John Bennett told the commission that he has lived on the road for 20 years. Bennett helped gather names for the petition against the tower.

He said he feels the construction of a 300-foot tower should not be allowed on a rustic road because it would conflict with the purpose and intent of that designation.

He said he is worried the proposed tower would reduce the value of his home. Other residents echoed this notion, including John Schmidt and Mark Zusan.

Zusan gathered 58 names for the petition opposing the proposed cell tower.