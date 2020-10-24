With video: Proposed Rochester cell phone tower stirs residents; petition gathers 90 signatures

ROCHESTER — A proposed cellphone tower along Oak Knoll Road in the Village of Rochester has received a negative response from residents, especially those living along the road.
A recent Village of Rochester Planning Commission meeting had several negative resident comments about the tower and there’s a petition with about 90 signatures from local residents against construction.
An application from Bug Tussel Wireless/Cloud1, LLC was submitted to the village in August for a Conditional Use Permit, asking to construct a 304-foot high, guy-wired lattice communication tower. A guy-wire, also known as a guy-line, guy-rope or simply a “guy,” is a tensioned cable for adding solidity to a structure.
The tower is proposed to be located on the north side of Oak Knoll Road and west of 34914 Oak Knoll Road, on property owned by Rosemarie Noble Trust. It is near the Racine County/Walworth County border.
Appropriate property owners were notified from the village by mail in early September and a public hearing was held at the Sept. 23 Planning Commission meeting. However, the public hearing was considered incomplete and was extended to the next meeting, which will be Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
The tower
The lot is currently a combination of woods and farm land. The parcel is more than 30 acres and is zoned A-3, General Farming-Holding District, according to village records.
The proposed tower site would have a gravel driveway, two proposed antennae and two future antenna co-location placements availabilities with two equipment cabinets.
Oak Knoll Road is considered a rustic road by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation; it currently has a mix of residential and agricultural properties.
The applicant, Chris Henshue of Bug Tussel Wireless, addressed the commissioners and audience at the September meeting, saying the proposed tower will provide antennae locations for AT&T Cellular and equipment for broadband internet service from Bug Tussel. The tower would also address the service problem caused by disasters such as hurricanes when cellular networks are overwhelmed.
The Department of Homeland Security contracted with AT&T to run this service that provides cell services to police, fire and EMS. The service is called firstnet.gov.
Ultimately, the plans are to cover about 99.6% of the population and about 98% of the land mass of the United States. It will be an extremely expansive network and this location will be essential to the network, according to village records.
Lighted beacons will be on the proposed tower — white during the day and red in the evening. The lights are shielded and will shine upward.
Landscaping will not be necessary because this tower will be located 250 feet off the road on a wooded lot and it will be difficult to see other than the height, Henshue said. The tower is also designed to collapse within its guy-wires.
It will take approximately four to five days to build. The tower will be visited quarterly for maintenance, according to village records.
The proposed tower will be surrounded by a 6-foot-high fence topped with barbed wire. The company will spray for weeds annually and most equipment updates will be done remotely. The driveway will not have much traffic.
The proposed cell tower is located within a 3-mile radius of the City of Burlington Airport and Fox River Airport.
Henshue reported that the tower requires approval from the two nearby airports, soil bearings, Federal Communication Commission, an artifact study looking for Indian artifacts and Federal Aviation Administration notification, looking at the flight plans.
The two local airports will determine how high the tower can stand and will examine traffic and flight paths. The height of the lighting is mandated by FAA regulations.
Planning Commission and community response
Henshue addressed a question by Zoning Administrator Jonathan Schattner asking why Bug Tussel cannot use a monopole tower. Henshue said anything taller than 250 feet requires a guy-wired tower and the proposed tower is 304 feet high.
Planning Commission Member Mark Tamblyn asked why the cell tower could not be placed in a better location, away from adjoining residences.
Henshue said that part of it is cost, and the other factor is where the property owner wants the tower to be built.
Planning Commission Member George Olen asked if the tower will affect TV or phone reception for adjacent property owners. Henshue said just a few of the items may need an antenna to work and the tower will not interrupt other services in the area.
None of the attendees at the meeting spoke in favor of the proposed tower during a citizen comment period.
Besides some general questions from the audience, the rest of the comments were from those who were not in favor. These included four residents who all live along Oak Knoll Road.
Resident John Bennett told the commission that he has lived on the road for 20 years. Bennett helped gather names for the petition against the tower.
He said he feels the construction of a 300-foot tower should not be allowed on a rustic road because it would conflict with the purpose and intent of that designation.
He said he is worried the proposed tower would reduce the value of his home. Other residents echoed this notion, including John Schmidt and Mark Zusan.
Zusan gathered 58 names for the petition opposing the proposed cell tower.
“Is this what Rochester really wants to see on a rustic road?” Zusan said.
He noted a home close to the proposed site is listed in the National Register of Historical Places. He suggested Henshue could approach the other towers in Rochester to see if they can increase their height.
Resident Adam Brumraber said the tower wasn’t appropriate for a rustic road and questioned why the other towers weren’t investigated. Henshue said they are not listed in the National Registry.
Planning Commissioners determined that additional information was needed before closing the hearing. Eric Larsen, village attorney said Henshue is to research and report back on: the possibility of co-locating on one of the other two existing towers in Rochester; the impact the lights will have on surrounding properties by providing a lighting plan; whether the tower can be moved farther back from existing residences on the 30 acres.
Village staff is also to research and report back on whether any limitations apply to installing a tower on a rustic road and whether any limitations apply to having it close by a home that is on the National Register of Historic Places.
There is no set timeline for this tower, said Administrator and Treasurer Betty Novy. The Planning Commission will consider the testimony taken at the public hearing Oct. 28 in its decision to approve or deny the application.
