With video: Park student with autism recites pledge at graduation

RACINE — Last Saturday, during graduation weekend, hundreds of eyes were on 18-year-old Ian Shannon as he recited the Pledge of Allegiance during Park High School’s graduation ceremony.
Ian, who is autistic, has come a long way from when he was a “runner” who would leave class and had to sometimes be persuaded to return with intercom announcements.
“My family was proud of me,” Ian said when recalling reciting the pledge at graduation.
Ian’s mother, Amy Shannon, said “it was moving” to see her son speaking in front of everyone that day. Monica Gonzales has been Ian Shannon’s one-on-one educational assistant for the past 7 years. She said she has seen him go from someone who ran from those who tried to speak to him to a person who loves saying “hello” to his co-workers.
“He has grown so much,” she said.
When she started working with Ian, Gonzales said he would rip up any paper handed to him and purposely break his pencils.
His time at Mitchell Middle School was challenging, Gonzales said.
Eventually he moved up into more difficult special education math classes and got into the community program as a freshman at Park. Through the program, he interacted with peers from other schools, doing things like going bowling and having picnics.
Gonzales believes being a part of the program helped Ian Shannon tremendously. During his senior year, he worked at Fitness Express, cleaning machines, and he loved his coworkers there, both Gonzales and Amy Shannon said.
The pledge
When Ian had to recite the Pledge of Allegiance every day at Mitchell, he hated it, Gonzales said. But once they moved on to Park, she noticed how nicely he said the pledge and asked if he could do it in front of the school at pep rallies.
His recitation got big cheers from the other students and after that he recited the pledge regularly at pep rallies, first with Gonzales standing close by and later by himself.
“It just became Ian’s thing,” Amy Shannon said.
Gonzales said she “bawled my eyes out” when she watched Ian recite the pledge during graduation rehearsal. She said she loved seeing Ian on stage during graduation with the administrators and valedictorian.
“He deserved every moment of that,” she said. “He’s the valedictorian of special ed.”
Although he took part in the graduation ceremony over the weekend, Ian received a certificate instead of a diploma and plans to continue this fall in Racine Unified’s transition program.
Amy Shannon said he’ll likely continue in the program as long as he can, until he’s 22. Unified’s Community Based Transition Program provides services for students 18-21 years old to help them develop life, job and recreational skills.
Ian will continue to work with Gonzales during summer school at Starbuck Middle School, but after that they’ll part ways.
“He’s grown up,” Gonzales said. “It’s a good thing.”
Ian’s mother added that she couldn’t say enough good things about Park and its services for special-needs students.
“In middle and high school, he bloomed and has taken on more responsibility,” Amy Shannon said. “It’s been a really great journey with the school system.”
Amy Shannon described her son as energetic, happy and fun. He loves animals, especially dinosaurs, and also enjoys swimming and pizza.
Ian’s older brother, Jacob, graduated from Park last year and works at Texas Roadhouse.
